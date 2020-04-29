ESPN First Take discuss Tua....with Tebow

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Michael Scott said:
I strongly dislike Tim Tebow. Everything about him.

With that said, I will watch so I can find a reason to criticize him.
How do you dislike Tim Tebow? One of the greatest guys on the planet and one of the most storied college athletes. Guy is upbeat and positive and loves life.
 
Fin-Loco said:
How do you dislike Tim Tebow? One of the greatest guys on the planet and one of the most storied college athletes. Guy is upbeat and positive and loves life.
Think he's fake as ****. I see right through the bull. I know I'm in the minority but I straight up can't stand him.

Maybe that's a bit too much, but so is calling him one of the greatest guys on the planet.
 
uk_dolfan said:
I love hearing about Tua. I can't stand Bayless, Smith and the rest of those clowns. Tricky one.
Bayless is as scummy as they come. He went to Fox in 2016 I think.

Aikman sounded like he might quit over it.
 
Michael Scott said:
Think he's fake as ****. I see right through the bull. I know I'm in the minority but I straight up can't stand him.

Maybe that's a bit too much, but so is calling him one of the greatest guys on the planet.
Not in everything he does, but in some ways I pickup the fake vibe as well.
 
Fin-Loco said:
How do you dislike Tim Tebow? One of the greatest guys on the planet and one of the most storied college athletes. Guy is upbeat and positive and loves life.
Not to mentions helps countless people. I’m a FSU fan. I hate all gators in college. But for anyone to hate Tebow the person is absurd.
 
Nappy Roots said:
Not to mentions helps countless people. I’m a FSU fan. I hate all gators in college. But for anyone to hate Tebow the person is absurd.
Or simply not follow the narrative he and the media force on people. Nothing is absurd about liking/disliking anyone. Everyone has their own opinions and everyone takes to people differently.

Everything about Tim Tebow screams fake to me. Always has. Always will. I don't take to him at all. That's me. Not trying to influence anyone to feel one way or the other.

Lots of people find him to be phony. I'm one of them.
 
Despite you dislike of Tim Tebow, you have got to like what he said about Tua. I'm encouraged if we can built a line around him he will pick apart the defense.
 
My takeaway from listening to Tebow: Dolphins are fortunate that he got hurt. If he doesn’t, he’s at worst the second pick in the draft, possibly with a bounty type trade up.

Miami gets the injury baggage and gladly takes him 5th. What kind of value was saved there? Austin Jackson (18), Robert Hunt (39), 2021 1st (possibly/hopefully your new starting center).

I’ll take the baggage, the OL and happily hold my breathe for the next decade + with him even if he misses one or two of those years.
 
