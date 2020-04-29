ESPN First Take discuss Tua....with Tebow

Tiko377
How do you dislike Tim Tebow? One of the greatest guys on the planet and one of the most storied college athletes. Guy is upbeat and positive and loves life.I strongly dislike Tim Tebow. Everything about him.
With that said, I will watch so I can find a reason to criticize him.
Think he's fake as ****. I see right through the bull. I know I'm in the minority but I straight up can't stand him.
Bayless is as scummy as they come. He went to Fox in 2016 I think.I love hearing about Tua. I can't stand Bayless, Smith and the rest of those clowns. Tricky one.
Not in everything he does, but in some ways I pickup the fake vibe as well.
Maybe that's a bit too much, but so is calling him one of the greatest guys on the planet.
Not to mentions helps countless people. I'm a FSU fan. I hate all gators in college. But for anyone to hate Tebow the person is absurd.
Or simply not follow the narrative he and the media force on people. Nothing is absurd about liking/disliking anyone. Everyone has their own opinions and everyone takes to people differently.