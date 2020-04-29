ESPN First Take discuss Tua....with Tebow

Nappy Roots said: Not to mentions helps countless people. I’m a FSU fan. I hate all gators in college. But for anyone to hate Tebow the person is absurd. Click to expand...

Or simply not follow the narrative he and the media force on people. Nothing is absurd about liking/disliking anyone. Everyone has their own opinions and everyone takes to people differently.Everything about Tim Tebow screams fake to me. Always has. Always will. I don't take to him at all. That's me. Not trying to influence anyone to feel one way or the other.Lots of people find him to be phony. I'm one of them.