Excellent article

Whatever..

The real difference is actually being able to TEACH players...
Teaching a young relatively wealthy egocentric super athlete to be a disciplined self motivated worker is very difficult.
Bellicheck understands all of the ingredients necessary to create a culture where his whole staff work with the right kind of guys (who Want to learn) and having a Lawrence Taylor or a Tom Brady or a Kyle Van Noy that keeps guys in line on the field..

Hyde has no idea what he’s talking about...so what if a coach wants a mauler on his o line...we had that with that clown that caused a national headline disaster when that punk screamed he was bullied.

This article is beyond stupid....

we Dolphin fans are collectively traumatized because our jackass owner has no relationship skills - just because you’re rich does not mean you have any clue about human development...

our jackass owner has stumbled on Coach Flores - guys IMO we hit the lottery!

Flores knows how to develop players and cares about people...extremely rare qualities I’m a coach.

Take Devante Parker - tons of natural talent -and before Flores no one around him to help him develop..Flores understands how to help him access his abilities and boom he’s a top receiver....

Flores has what Shula had - the King thing!!!
 
raving said:
Take Devante Parker - tons of natural talent -and before Flores no one around him to help him develop..Flores understands how to help him access his abilities and boom he’s a top receiver....
Let’s not forget that DVP also had career-saving incentives to get it going. It starts with a player’s commitment to their craft.
 
