Excellent article

dolphinheel
Second String
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2004
- Messages
- 1,972
- Reaction score
- 800
Hyde5: Belichick’s scouted demands at positions — and how Dolphins fit
Here's what New England coach wants from each offensive position
www.sun-sentinel.com
GREAT post. Loved reading it. Thinking Draft wise, if they are following that then pick is definitely Tua as he's by far the most accurate hands down throughout his career.
Hyde5: Belichick’s scouted demands at positions — and how Dolphins fitHere's what New England coach wants from each offensive positionwww.sun-sentinel.com
Let’s not forget that DVP also had career-saving incentives to get it going. It starts with a player’s commitment to their craft.Take Devante Parker - tons of natural talent -and before Flores no one around him to help him develop..Flores understands how to help him access his abilities and boom he’s a top receiver....
(c) if things looks bleak, wash and rinse, then go back to step (b).a) stumble over a QB in the 6th-round that happens to turn into one of the best QBs of all time against all odds
b) bend the rules, if necessary cheat
This is a much more accurate reporta) stumble over a QB in the 6th-round that happens to turn into one of the best QBs of all time against all odds
b) bend the rules, if necessary cheat