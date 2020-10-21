Expect a Tua Tagovailoa-tailored offense when Dolphins return from bye

ATL_PHIN_FAN
Winner Under Construction
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jul 7, 2012
- Messages
- 1,941
- Reaction score
- 1,114
- Location
- Atlanta
https://dolphinswire.usatoday.com/2...ilored-offense-when-dolphins-return-from-bye/
Good coaches are always proficient in putting their players in the best position to be successful. This has been the case in the National Football League since the beginning of time — whether it was Lambeau, Landry, Shula, Parcells, Belichick or anyone in between. All the best coaches know what their players are capable of and more often than not never ask them to do much more than that...
Good coaches are always proficient in putting their players in the best position to be successful. This has been the case in the National Football League since the beginning of time — whether it was Lambeau, Landry, Shula, Parcells, Belichick or anyone in between. All the best coaches know what their players are capable of and more often than not never ask them to do much more than that...