Expect a Tua Tagovailoa-tailored offense when Dolphins return from bye

https://dolphinswire.usatoday.com/2...ilored-offense-when-dolphins-return-from-bye/

Good coaches are always proficient in putting their players in the best position to be successful. This has been the case in the National Football League since the beginning of time — whether it was Lambeau, Landry, Shula, Parcells, Belichick or anyone in between. All the best coaches know what their players are capable of and more often than not never ask them to do much more than that...
 
RPO's will help the offensive tackles more than anything - they'll be run blocking instead of taking vertical pass sets. Guys like Hunt will be able to kick *** on every play, even when it's a pass.
 
ATL_PHIN_FAN said:
This defines why the last x-number of coaches we've had failed......they forced players into their scheme instead of tailoring it to the players. If this article is true, we will be in good shape.
 
If Mia does the opportunity to protect him, it can be the Ruggs/Jeudy show down here from last year. I totally get the RPO and quick throws, but my goodness did he have a deep throw

now we see the vision, as they wanted Bell. Should be drafting a Back with one of those 2nd rd picks
 
Very interesting article.
I think that's why they brought Chan, because of his experience on the RPO. I believe that if Tua shines like he did on college because Chan creates RPO plays that features Tua strenghts and then we see Grant, Perry, Bowden and Parker going the distance, this Front Office and Flores are the real deal, magnificient, unique!
 
Not too late for him to grab ROY. Burrow and Herbert have been average
 
Gtech?
 
Wouldn’t a RPO scheme be harder to run in the NFL? The OL isn’t allowed downfield as far IIRC.
 
Russ57 said:
Wouldn’t a RPO scheme be harder to run in the NFL? The OL isn’t allowed downfield as far IIRC.
Click to expand...

Yeah, that's why you'll be more selective on the type of RPO's. You won't use it on concepts that send lineman further downfield. You'll use it on more OZ or split zone type plays. More pin-and-pull type blocks up front.
 
This may have already been mentioned elsewhere, but I just finished listening to the newest LockedonDolphins podcast, by Kyle Crabbs. He said some things about the abilities and limitations of Fitz vs Tua, that I hadn't thought of before, and which make me feel a little better about the Dolphins chances, coming out of the bye. I would encourage everyone to listen to it, if you are confused by the move.
 
