Expectations for Jordan Howard?

Fin-Loco
Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jan 10, 2020
- Messages
- 2,251
- Reaction score
- 4,948
- Location
- Marco Island
Hey all,
Just like everyone, I remember a dominant Jordan Howard when he was a Bear. Had him on my fantasy teaming '16 and he was killing it. Then the next year he declined just a little but was still 1,122 yds. Then his numbers declined south of 1K in Chicago because the focus shifted to the passing game with Trubisky. In that year he had a lot of short yardage TDs. Then he went to Philly and got a bad stinger that took him out for a while. https://www.nbcsports.com/philadelphia/eagles/jordan-howard-injury-eagles-running-backs-miles-sanders-boston-scott
Then he went to Philly and seemed to suffer from the emergence of Miles Sanders who had 818 yds rushing.
So anyways, screw those other teams. Now he's 25 and a Dolphin. What are we thinking we're going to get out of him? Also, are you excited we have him?
Just like everyone, I remember a dominant Jordan Howard when he was a Bear. Had him on my fantasy teaming '16 and he was killing it. Then the next year he declined just a little but was still 1,122 yds. Then his numbers declined south of 1K in Chicago because the focus shifted to the passing game with Trubisky. In that year he had a lot of short yardage TDs. Then he went to Philly and got a bad stinger that took him out for a while. https://www.nbcsports.com/philadelphia/eagles/jordan-howard-injury-eagles-running-backs-miles-sanders-boston-scott
Then he went to Philly and seemed to suffer from the emergence of Miles Sanders who had 818 yds rushing.
So anyways, screw those other teams. Now he's 25 and a Dolphin. What are we thinking we're going to get out of him? Also, are you excited we have him?