Expectations for Jordan Howard?

Hey all,Just like everyone, I remember a dominant Jordan Howard when he was a Bear. Had him on my fantasy teaming '16 and he was killing it. Then the next year he declined just a little but was still 1,122 yds. Then his numbers declined south of 1K in Chicago because the focus shifted to the passing game with Trubisky. In that year he had a lot of short yardage TDs. Then he went to Philly and got a bad stinger that took him out for a while. https://www.nbcsports.com/philadelphia/eagles/jordan-howard-injury-eagles-running-backs-miles-sanders-boston-scott Then he went to Philly and seemed to suffer from the emergence of Miles Sanders who had 818 yds rushing.So anyways, screw those other teams. Now he's 25 and a Dolphin. What are we thinking we're going to get out of him? Also, are you excited we have him?