Expectations for Jordan Howard?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,251
Reaction score
4,948
Location
Marco Island
Hey all,
Screen Shot 2020-03-28 at 8.21.15 AM.png
Just like everyone, I remember a dominant Jordan Howard when he was a Bear. Had him on my fantasy teaming '16 and he was killing it. Then the next year he declined just a little but was still 1,122 yds. Then his numbers declined south of 1K in Chicago because the focus shifted to the passing game with Trubisky. In that year he had a lot of short yardage TDs. Then he went to Philly and got a bad stinger that took him out for a while. https://www.nbcsports.com/philadelphia/eagles/jordan-howard-injury-eagles-running-backs-miles-sanders-boston-scott

Then he went to Philly and seemed to suffer from the emergence of Miles Sanders who had 818 yds rushing.

So anyways, screw those other teams. Now he's 25 and a Dolphin. What are we thinking we're going to get out of him? Also, are you excited we have him?

 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
15,739
Reaction score
4,975
Location
Churubusco, Indiana
I’m not expecting him to be a bell cow or some superstar rb. Just hit the holes and run hard, which seems to be what he can do. I seem to remember him having issues catching the ball at times? I think with another added player we could have a solid backfield

Also anytime a player goes to IU i will root for them even though they aren’t “my team, ND. Have a similar feeling to players from about any Indiana program lol
 
nick1

nick1

I am Groot
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2004
Messages
26,688
Reaction score
6,633
Location
FL
Danny said:
I'm hoping he'll be the back up to the RB we'll draft this year. Laird and Gaskins would be 3 and 4 and Ballage should be cut.
Click to expand...
I think he’s the starter Danny but we will draft one and he’ll get a good amount of carries there will be a committee
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
6,293
Reaction score
4,492
Location
NJ
I'm hoping he can stay healthy and contribute to the team in the same or close to the capacity he's done in the past. Perhaps not the dominant RB in Chicago, but a multi dimensional player who's a threat, when he's on the field.
 
nick1

nick1

I am Groot
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2004
Messages
26,688
Reaction score
6,633
Location
FL
I think the reason we signed him is because he’s all purpose. Good receiver, blocker and a hard runner. Good in short yardage
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom