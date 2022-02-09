FA RBs to watch...

NBP81
Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Here are some of the free agents RBs to watch who are fast and 30 years old or less. I wouldnt be surprised to see the Fins target some of these players.
- Boston Scott, 26, Phi, RFA
- Matt Breida, 26,Buf, UFA, Played for the Fins and wasnt very good, but had very productive seasons under McDaniel maintaining 5 YPC in SF.
- Jalen Richard, 28, LV, UFA
- Tevin Cloeman, 28, NYJ, UFA
- Raheem Mostert, 29, SF, UFA(4.32)
- Jerick McKinnon, 29, KC, UFA, previous experience with McDaniel.
- Cordarrelle Patterson,30, ATL, UFA