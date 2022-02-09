FA RBs to watch...

rickd13 said: I like the player, and I can see it happening, but the problem with him, is he always coming off an injury. Click to expand...

Yeah. I wouldn't do anymore than 1 year $2.5 million for him. I also just want nothing to do with Cordarrelle Patterson. Guys going to be 31 in March and probably will get something like 3 years $22.5 million, and I want nothing to do with that.