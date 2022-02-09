 FA RBs to watch... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FA RBs to watch...

Here are some of the free agents RBs to watch who are fast and 30 years old or less. I wouldnt be surprised to see the Fins target some of these players.

  • Boston Scott, 26, Phi, RFA
  • Matt Breida, 26,Buf, UFA, Played for the Fins and wasnt very good, but had very productive seasons under McDaniel maintaining 5 YPC in SF.
  • Jalen Richard, 28, LV, UFA
  • Tevin Cloeman, 28, NYJ, UFA
  • Raheem Mostert, 29, SF, UFA(4.32)
  • Jerick McKinnon, 29, KC, UFA, previous experience with McDaniel.
  • Cordarrelle Patterson,30, ATL, UFA
 
Raheem Mostert on a 1 year prove it deal seems destined to happen. He's coming off an injury, but should be ready for next season.
 
I am generally risk averse to older RB's but Patterson seems like a good fit with McDaniel and he just played for the potential new OC at Atlanta.
 
Deffo see Mostert given a hard think by McDaniel and company and I wouldn't mind that. Also, I think Boston Scott is better than perhaps some people think he is.
 
I really hope to see what Duke can add to his small sample size with us last year. All I saw was a dude who ran hard and seemed to have good vision and instincts.
And.....love having backs that finish falling forward when tackled.
 
mrhankey81701 said:
Raheem Mostert on a 1 year prove it deal seems destined to happen. He's coming off an injury, but should be ready for next season.
I like the player, and I can see it happening, but the problem with him, is he always coming off an injury.
 
The Gov said:
Deffo see Mostert given a hard think by McDaniel and company and I wouldn't mind that. Also, I think Boston Scott is better than perhaps some people think he is.
Really like Scott.
 
rickd13 said:
I like the player, and I can see it happening, but the problem with him, is he always coming off an injury.
Yeah. I wouldn't do anymore than 1 year $2.5 million for him. I also just want nothing to do with Cordarrelle Patterson. Guys going to be 31 in March and probably will get something like 3 years $22.5 million, and I want nothing to do with that.
 
