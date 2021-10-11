Facts are.

Buffalo pretty darn good them and the Chargers are looking to be the class of the AFC. Baltimore can possibly hang there.



It appears we are subpar on talent and coaching , how can that be After our recent success the team has had,



Was Fitz that much of a influence. It looks like it.



Would Herbert have the same Success here?



Would Rousseau be the stud with us he displayed last night . In stead of Phillips?



KC spending spree on a o line not working considering o line is a Andy Reid area of expertise.?



New England Spending spree not the look of a winner at this point. Is Boston Calling for Bellichecks head ?



Is it all luck?



Do our players care or are they collecting a paycheck?



has any team put more high draft picks in their O Line than us the last few years.?



I spent the weekend in Vegas. The Bears fan showed up and walked the stadium walk with the raiders fans thru Mandalay Bay then to the Stadium. Even with both teams turmoil they had reasons to be excited and rowdy , I got the usual grief for a fan of a loser ,but I cleaned up gaming so it was ok in the end, I did see one other Fin Fan there he suggested we buy Raiders gear and burn our Shirts , I said couldn’t do that as being a Miami Fan is now a given at my age.

Told him Things are never as good as they seem, But then never as bad as they seem.

So Tyrone from Charlotte here is the post I said I would do , if you join the forum and hang with us great. If not it was great to meet you.