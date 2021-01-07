Fanduel's view of Miami as a trade destination IF Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston

The best time to build your roster is while you have your qb still under their rookie contract. When you have your qb on a relatively cheap deal you can afford to over spend on other needs. Watson, while he is a good qb, would come at a steep price and you run the risk in 2 or 3 years of having given up on a cheaper qb who is just as good or better. I say you ride the Tua train to the end of the line and pay no attention to all the other qbs that might bat their eyes at you. For years Miami fans have wanted to be in a position to draft a top notch rookie qb. You don't finally get the opportunity and then trade the guy after year one.