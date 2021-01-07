 Fanduel's view of Miami as a trade destination IF Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fanduel's view of Miami as a trade destination IF Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston

Kev7

This is exactly a trade I would be 100% all in on. I would however like to keep #18 to nab a WR or OL to protect Watson.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

I mean if they want the #3 pick for Watson hmmm
 
Maybe I’m too loyal, but I want to stick with Tua.

Has there been any indication Watson wants out? He’s their prime selling point to get their Head Coach of choice.

Plus, I think he has some love for Houston. Being a consummate professional is one thing, but he plays his heart out for that city.
 
gregorygrant83

The best time to build your roster is while you have your qb still under their rookie contract. When you have your qb on a relatively cheap deal you can afford to over spend on other needs. Watson, while he is a good qb, would come at a steep price and you run the risk in 2 or 3 years of having given up on a cheaper qb who is just as good or better. I say you ride the Tua train to the end of the line and pay no attention to all the other qbs that might bat their eyes at you. For years Miami fans have wanted to be in a position to draft a top notch rookie qb. You don't finally get the opportunity and then trade the guy after year one.
 
Namor

Namor

Jim Plunkett is the only QB to win multiple Super Bowls after a trade....
 
