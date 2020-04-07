Fifth Round Magic

The 5th round has been a winning round for the DOLPHINS of the past. We have as many 5th rounders as we have 1st rounders. NICE.



For those 3 picks in the 5th I'm pulling for a backup/developmental QB (not sure if ROSEN is up to the task?), so I'm going with FROMM here.



Along with the Best Available RB after we have already chosen one between the 1st & 3rd. Would a ZACH MOSS or AJ DILLON fit here?



For the 3rd 5th rounder...?



I have always loved the 5th round & I hope we're able to keep all three without using them for moving up.



Thoughts?