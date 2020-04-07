Fifth Round Magic

The 5th round has been a winning round for the DOLPHINS of the past. We have as many 5th rounders as we have 1st rounders. NICE.

For those 3 picks in the 5th I'm pulling for a backup/developmental QB (not sure if ROSEN is up to the task?), so I'm going with FROMM here.

Along with the Best Available RB after we have already chosen one between the 1st & 3rd. Would a ZACH MOSS or AJ DILLON fit here?

For the 3rd 5th rounder...?

I have always loved the 5th round & I hope we're able to keep all three without using them for moving up.

Thoughts?
 
Nothing wrong with dreaming brother. That's, basically, what ppl do every time they buy a lottery ticket.

We have had some good players taken later in the draft.

Zach, Rashad Jones, Lamar Miller to name a few. B McCain was also a 5th rd pick. Not great, but not bad for a rd5.

Actually, after reviewing the last couple decades of drafts, that's about it. It actually isn't that common to get pro bowl talent in the later rounds.
 
Don't forget the one & only JAY AJAYI (sp?) too.
 
If Dillon is somehow there, yeah, grab him for sure. Doubt Fromm lasts that long either, but yeah same thing.

I think more likely some of those 5ths move us up somewhere
 
1/2 season doesn't make a good career.

I think Gase was an idiot for how he handled that whole situation, but what Ajai ever do besides that 5 game stretch?

Has a ring, I guess......
 
I really think we need to nail the 2 5th round picks we have right next to each other. I really hope to get Shaq Quarterman from the U in this round.
 
Say what you will about JAY but he was a good 5th round pick IMO. Don't get me started on GASE. :wall
 
You're probably right about moving one of those picks Travis. I'm hoping we keep them, unless of course for our next superstar. Ha
 
There’s a couple good running backs that could go mid rounds...

Raymond Calais and Darrynton Evans are both speedy, smaller backs that would complement Jordan Howard in the passing game
 
