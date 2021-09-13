FINAL SCORE: Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins



Our Dolphins will pull-out a win against the Buffalo Jills. Book it!



I see us winning by as much as a TD/FG and 3-POINT CONVERSION - 10 points! It'll be, as expected, another hard fought battle. But this time around the game will be played down here (home opener!), and with the New England win driving our momentum and our fans going bonkers in cheers IN support at Hard Rock; not to mention that we have the advantage of being in better condition: practicing under the hot, Miami sun factors in as far our endurance during the game); and Tua, although he did make a handful of blunders (which will be corrected in the week leading to the game), and not to mention the play of ourdefense and who brought us a victory yesterday (Howard!), he will come out this week and have a much better outing than he did week 1.