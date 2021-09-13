FINAL SCORE: Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

If we don’t set the edge and let Allen run wild, we’re screwed. That, I’m sure, will be a focus this week.
I believe our O learned a little bit this past game that will help this week…they got to witness the Pats running what we should be running to set things up, with outlets and short dumps. We did a little bit of it, but then it seemed we focused on longer developing plays and the OL just isn’t capable of the required protection to enjoy success there...especially against NE and Buffalo lines. Those drops didn’t help either. We probably left 10+ points on the field.
If our OCs come in and call a better game and the DL plays disciplined football, I like our chances.
23-20 good guys.