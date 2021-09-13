 FINAL SCORE: Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FINAL SCORE: Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

CRIOS

CRIOS

Formerly A&O
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
5,586
Reaction score
1,112
Age
55
Location
Miami
WEEK02.jpg

Buffalo Bills (0-1) @ Miami Dolphins (1-0)
Sunday, September 9, 2021 | 1:00 pm EST | FOX
Hard Rock stadium | Light rain, 88F @ kickoff

_
 
Last edited:
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,024
Reaction score
17,950
Location
Bahamas
CRIOS said:
LOL! I get ya! I feel the same after such a hard fought battle yesterday - what a game! Answer: I always post this FINAL SCORE thread the day after the games. Cool?

:PHNS: Go Dolphins! :PHNS:

_
Click to expand...
I know you do just messing with you.
 
Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
5,168
Reaction score
7,884
Age
75
Location
High Point, NC
After what happened with Pittsburg, I'm more confident about winning then ever.

What I haven't got a strong feeling for is the score. If we can hold them to 16 points by stopping their run and forcing them to pass, like Pittsburg did then we have a great chance to win.

I think our offense gets 20 points and our defense gets us another 9

Dolphins 29, Bills 19 (they get a field goal in "garbage" time)

I feel the game will be much more contentious then this score indicates, but our game plan will set us up for more offensive points then last week. What happens in the 2nd half will be the key - which team makes the most effective adjustments.
 
B

Bufflegend26

Rookie
Joined
May 7, 2021
Messages
22
Reaction score
5
Age
28
Location
N/A
Ray R said:
After what happened with Pittsburg, I'm more confident about winning then ever.

What I haven't got a strong feeling for is the score. If we can hold them to 16 points by stopping their run and forcing them to pass, like Pittsburg did then we have a great chance to win.

I think our offense gets 20 points and our defense gets us another 9

Dolphins 29, Bills 19 (they get a field goal in "garbage" time)

I feel the game will be much more contentious then this score indicates, but our game plan will set us up for more offensive points then last week. What happens in the 2nd half will be the key - which team makes the most effective adjustments.
Click to expand...
Well considering you guys don’t have watt , hayward or Ingram I’m not worried at all Bills 38 dolphins 17
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,316
Reaction score
1,924
Location
San Antonio
If we don’t set the edge and let Allen run wild, we’re screwed. That, I’m sure, will be a focus this week.

I believe our O learned a little bit this past game that will help this week…they got to witness the Pats running what we should be running to set things up, with outlets and short dumps. We did a little bit of it, but then it seemed we focused on longer developing plays and the OL just isn’t capable of the required protection to enjoy success there...especially against NE and Buffalo lines. Those drops didn’t help either. We probably left 10+ points on the field.

If our OCs come in and call a better game and the DL plays disciplined football, I like our chances.

23-20 good guys.
 
CRIOS

CRIOS

Formerly A&O
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
5,586
Reaction score
1,112
Age
55
Location
Miami
I see us winning by as much as a TD/FG and 3-POINT CONVERSION - 10 points! It'll be, as expected, another hard fought battle. But this time around the game will be played down here (home opener!), and with the New England win driving our momentum and our fans going bonkers in cheers IN support at Hard Rock; not to mention that we have the advantage of being in better condition: practicing under the hot, Miami sun factors in as far our endurance during the game); and Tua, although he did make a handful of blunders (which will be corrected in the week leading to the game), and not to mention the play of our fabulous defense and who brought us a victory yesterday (Howard!), he will come out this week and have a much better outing than he did week 1.

Our Dolphins will pull-out a win against the Buffalo Jills. Book it!

:TUA2: GO DOLPHINS! :TUA2:
 
67Stang

67Stang

Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,673
Reaction score
1,911
Location
Tucson, AZ
We need to take a page from the Steelers playbook. We need to play good tight man, keep Josh Allen in the pocket with a LB spy closing his escape gap on runs, and punish him every time he tries to run with the ball. If we can do that, we can keep this close and win a game in the 20's.
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
1,491
Reaction score
1,439
Age
58
Location
Charlottesville, VA
I can dream about a win, but realistically I'm going with a 27-17 Bills win. I hope I'm wrong and we score more and they score less. It certainly was enjoyable watching the Bills lose yesterday.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
2,941
Reaction score
3,326
Them coming off a loss coupled with the way they handled Miami last year makes me less than confident in this one.


It will be a good yardage marker for Miami.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
9,801
Reaction score
27,337
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
24-21 Miami.

We'll be up 21-0 heading into the 4 QTR. Allen will have 2 garbage time TD's and garbage time yards and posters will claim he had the better game because stats.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom