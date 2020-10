Wonder who the starting QB will be for the Jests. Immobile Flacco who will be unable to move on the creative blitzing the Fins do. Or I see ghosts Darnold who has no weapons to get the ball out to and will likely complete just as many to Miami as to his own teammates.



Glad Gase has such amazing options to go to.



I don’t guess scores but I think Miami will go pedal to the metal like they did this past weekend. Be bullies!