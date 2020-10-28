Final Score: Rams v Dolphins

Predict the final score of this game...
Polish_20201027_221905484.jpg
LA Rams v Miami Dolphins
Sun, November 1, 2020 1:00 pm
FOX Rock Hard Stadium
 
26-17 Fins. Goff is over rated and they don’t run the ball well. Make Goff beat us. I’m predicting he turns it over twice and we beat LA at home.
 
Bartowboy said:
26-17 Fins. Goff is over rated and they don’t run the ball well. Make Goff beat us. I’m predicting he turns it over twice and we beat LA at home.
They don't run the ball well? Did you watch last night's game? Chicago has a pretty good D.
 
The Rams is one of those teams that the Dolphins have their number.

Phins are 11-2-0 against the Rams since the merger.

Dolphins 27 Rams 24 in a nail bitter.
 
Tua proves to be the real deal. Decides to teach Aaron Darnold a lesson after escaping harassment all game.

Dolphins 99 Rams 0
 
