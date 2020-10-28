Final Score: Rams v Dolphins

Has the stadium been working out?Predict the final score of this game...
View attachment 57224
LA Rams v Miami Dolphins
Sun, November 1, 2020 1:00 pm
FOX Rock Hard Stadium
It's what they're renaming the stadium this week in honor of our collective Tua hard on.Has the stadium been working out?
They don't run the ball well? Did you watch last night's game? Chicago has a pretty good D.26-17 Fins. Goff is over rated and they don’t run the ball well. Make Goff beat us. I’m predicting he turns it over twice and we beat LA at home.