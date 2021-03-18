Fins are nailing FA

I've caught myself being disapointed at least a handful of times already through this FA period. The kind of disapoint where you have to fold AA on a bad flop facing heavy action after being card dead for what seems like an eternity. There's this dude in your head that wants action, there's THAT ****ing dude hitting on every backdoor straight draw on the river every other hand it seems and Im sitting here, folding Aces on the flop.Thing is, this is what wins... Its boring, its not like in the movies and it sure as hell doesnt get the girls... it is what it is, it gets wins.If there's a way to build the perfect team, handed with the salary cap as the only limitation and a bit more than a handful of very low contracts you can use as wildcards, its pretty ****ing simple, dont overpay for talent and use your wildcards on players who are more likely to be valuable. Its really as simple as that. Build your strategy around trying to get your very best players on low contracts and make it a priority to not overpay for the rest of them.I've been reading crap from the usuall suspects,These guys dont know anything about football, and I dont blame them, their task isnt about building football teams and winning games. These dudes want your attention and they mostly rely on a pro football team for information to relay to you. Free agency, the Draft, monday mornings in the regular season... You name it, thats where they make their living. This time around, they flat out have nothing to give, Fins are signing good backups... How the **** am I supposed to get clicks here?Dudes in Boston are getting clicks, Jets guys are getting clicks, CLICKS FOR EVERYONE!!!!!... but poor ol' me.There's a whole lot more to building a contender than massive folding in free agency, still just a small chapter in a big *** book but it still feels good to me that for once in a long *** ****ty period of time, the Fins look like they've started reading.