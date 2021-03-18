 Fins are nailing FA | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins are nailing FA

I've caught myself being disapointed at least a handful of times already through this FA period. The kind of disapoint where you have to fold AA on a bad flop facing heavy action after being card dead for what seems like an eternity. There's this dude in your head that wants action, there's THAT ****ing dude hitting on every backdoor straight draw on the river every other hand it seems and Im sitting here, folding Aces on the flop.

Thing is, this is what wins... Its boring, its not like in the movies and it sure as hell doesnt get the girls... it is what it is, it gets wins.

If there's a way to build the perfect team, handed with the salary cap as the only limitation and a bit more than a handful of very low contracts you can use as wildcards, its pretty ****ing simple, dont overpay for talent and use your wildcards on players who are more likely to be valuable. Its really as simple as that. Build your strategy around trying to get your very best players on low contracts and make it a priority to not overpay for the rest of them.

I've been reading crap from the usuall suspects,

These guys dont know anything about football, and I dont blame them, their task isnt about building football teams and winning games. These dudes want your attention and they mostly rely on a pro football team for information to relay to you. Free agency, the Draft, monday mornings in the regular season... You name it, thats where they make their living. This time around, they flat out have nothing to give, Fins are signing good backups... How the **** am I supposed to get clicks here?

Dudes in Boston are getting clicks, Jets guys are getting clicks, CLICKS FOR EVERYONE!!!!!... but poor ol' me.

There's a whole lot more to building a contender than massive folding in free agency, still just a small chapter in a big *** book but it still feels good to me that for once in a long *** ****ty period of time, the Fins look like they've started reading.
 
The departures of Karras and Van Noy are the stories here.
You Know Miami didnt just cut Van Noy without trying to renegotiate that contract. He didnt, and he's not close to being worth 12 a year.
Patriots get him for Half that.

Karras couldve gotten 6 a year. Easy. Isnt Linsley getting like 11 a year?
Andrews probably wont take less than 8 or 9.
Karras took 4 to go back to New England.
These former Pats have no love for Flores, but maybe it's cuz they dont believe in Tua.
 
It’s without a doubt very frustrating and I agree that we def used to be champs and that has screwed us even as far as last year. At the same time there are some players that we could have honestly made a play on. Still, I’m ok with what we did.

Let’s see how this draft goes though because that’s going to shape this team for the next 2/3 years. Combined with the lack of FA moves, it only makes this draft even more important. We better nail 3 starters (#1 WR, #1 RB, OC) out of the first 4 picks.
 
Maybe they want to beat Brady....
 
The stew is coming together. Phins were an absolute mess not long ago and that takes a little time to fix. 2021 will be exciting yet feature more growing pains. 2022-2024 is our window and I believe it will be worth waiting for
 
and they believe in Cam??
 
Yea that's it 🙄 Cam's their guy.
 
The Van Noy contract had an out for a reason, and Miami took it because he wasn’t an impact player and the younger Van stepped up and is much cheaper. I doubt they tried at all to renegotiate that contact and just took the out they put in place. I also think they want to upgrade from Karras to someone that is at least average in the run game. I don’t think it’s a secret that Flores wants to be able to pound the rock, and Karras is simply not a good run blocker at all. Trying to tie these players, that were simply okay players for Miami last year, to Tua not being the guy really shows a big reach to hate on Tua instead of the much more realistic logic that Miami wants to upgrade those positions and Karras and Van Noy were no longer needed. Just my opinion tho.
 
