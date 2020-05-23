Fins receivers ranked 29th

Dolphins wide receiver corps ranks 29th in NFL by PFF For all of the roster improvements we’ve seen from the Miami Dolphins throughout the course of this offseason, the wide receiver group is definitively holding firm to the status quo in 2020. …

“The DeVante Parker breakthrough finally came late last season. Over the final weeks of the season, he was one of the top wide receivers in the entire league, ranking first in the NFL with 22 receptions of 15 or more yards from Week 10 through the end of the regular season. We’re not quite to the point where Parker can be relied upon as a true No. 1 option yet, though, and players like Preston Williams, Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns aren’t striking fear into opposing defenses any time soon. Mike Gesicki is the X-factor for this group heading into 2020. We saw flashes of what he could bring last season with his size and athleticism, but he needs to put it together more consistently in Year 3.”