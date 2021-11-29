Fins win 4 of last 5... here's the layout...

Ok, using the playoff machine, with a lot of very reasonable outcomes in the AFC, the Dolphins have to win 4 our of 5 at least, and the loss can only be against the Giants or Saints for the 4 win scenario.



Winning out would create conference and head to head advantages vs Baltimore if they are not the division winner. Indy and Vegas are the immediate threats. Chargers lose 2 more and they're in trouble. The sleeper is Denver. Denver has to lose 2 as well at least.



Pitt loses 2 more and they're out of the wild card hunt because of head to head with Baltimore and Cincy.



It's a bit complicated, but it looks like if we win 4 of our last 5, and basically end up tied with either NE, Denver, Baltimore as a wild card, or Chargers, we're in at 9-8. Winning out gives a great shot at the 7 seed. A few scenarios for us at 6 seed.



I'm not saying we're done yet...a lot has to happen, but really it comes down to bad teams like Jax Hou, and the Jets getting upset wins vs the above teams... anything is possible.



Most likely out of it if we lose to the Jets or Pats. Losing to Tennessee will matter if Tennessee slides into the wild card.



Now, if Indy takes the AFC South and Tennessee is tied with us and we beat them, that's another possible 9-8 scenario if we beat the Pats and our only kids is to the Jets or Giants or Saints.



The key is head to head with Baltimore or Tennessee. We need Baltimore and New England to be wild card hunt, and beat NE week 18. So yes, we need to be Bills fans when they play the Pats (twice still). If Buffalo sweeps NE, and we win week 18 vs NE, we will have tie breaker vs NE... we finish same as Baltimore, same drill.



So..... root for some of the following:



Tennessee same record as us and we beat them.



Baltimore same record as us.



NE same as us with Buffalo and Mia sweeping them.



Chargers same record as us, with worse conference record.



Raiders, Colts, Bengals, Browns all best us for conference with all scenarios that play out to same record as them.



That's to the best of my analysis based on the playoff machine with most likely and reasonable possibilities