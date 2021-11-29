 Fins win 4 of last 5... here's the layout... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fins win 4 of last 5... here's the layout...

marino2duper73

marino2duper73

Starter
Joined
May 6, 2004
Messages
2,019
Reaction score
2,282
Age
48
Location
Twin Falls, Idaho
Ok, using the playoff machine, with a lot of very reasonable outcomes in the AFC, the Dolphins have to win 4 our of 5 at least, and the loss can only be against the Giants or Saints for the 4 win scenario.

Winning out would create conference and head to head advantages vs Baltimore if they are not the division winner. Indy and Vegas are the immediate threats. Chargers lose 2 more and they're in trouble. The sleeper is Denver. Denver has to lose 2 as well at least.

Pitt loses 2 more and they're out of the wild card hunt because of head to head with Baltimore and Cincy.

It's a bit complicated, but it looks like if we win 4 of our last 5, and basically end up tied with either NE, Denver, Baltimore as a wild card, or Chargers, we're in at 9-8. Winning out gives a great shot at the 7 seed. A few scenarios for us at 6 seed.

I'm not saying we're done yet...a lot has to happen, but really it comes down to bad teams like Jax Hou, and the Jets getting upset wins vs the above teams... anything is possible.

Most likely out of it if we lose to the Jets or Pats. Losing to Tennessee will matter if Tennessee slides into the wild card.

Now, if Indy takes the AFC South and Tennessee is tied with us and we beat them, that's another possible 9-8 scenario if we beat the Pats and our only kids is to the Jets or Giants or Saints.

The key is head to head with Baltimore or Tennessee. We need Baltimore and New England to be wild card hunt, and beat NE week 18. So yes, we need to be Bills fans when they play the Pats (twice still). If Buffalo sweeps NE, and we win week 18 vs NE, we will have tie breaker vs NE... we finish same as Baltimore, same drill.

So..... root for some of the following:

Tennessee same record as us and we beat them.

Baltimore same record as us.

NE same as us with Buffalo and Mia sweeping them.

Chargers same record as us, with worse conference record.

Raiders, Colts, Bengals, Browns all best us for conference with all scenarios that play out to same record as them.

That's to the best of my analysis based on the playoff machine with most likely and reasonable possibilities
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
23,557
Reaction score
18,433
Location
Columbus, OH
I know playoffs sounds good and all but im still at just get to 7-7 and the season has been officially salvaged anything more than that is gravy.

Just too many tiebreakers lost to Vegas, Indianapolis, Buffalo to make the playoffs even at 10-7 imo
 
GeauxFins2020

GeauxFins2020

Club Member
Joined
Dec 14, 2020
Messages
898
Reaction score
1,038
Age
56
Location
Near Tampa
We lost to Jacksonville and Atlanta as part of a 7 game losing streak. We don't deserve to be in playoffs.
 
marino2duper73

marino2duper73

Starter
Joined
May 6, 2004
Messages
2,019
Reaction score
2,282
Age
48
Location
Twin Falls, Idaho
Dolph N.Fan said:
I know playoffs sounds good and all but im still at just get to 7-7 and the season has been officially salvaged anything more than that is gravy.

Just too many tiebreakers lost to Vegas, Indianapolis, Buffalo to make the playoffs even at 10-7 imo
Click to expand...
Not if Buffalo and Indy win their division. there's 3 wild card spots. I agree though. 7 and 7 the first hurdle.

I'm not saying Miami will pull it off... just giving the mess its attention.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
5,553
Reaction score
4,115
Age
45
Location
East Coast
Gotta be careful with Giants.....


star-wars-admiral-ackbar.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom