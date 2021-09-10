First Game Without My Dad - Phins Get The Win For All The Dads

Lots know I lost my Dad in June. This wonderful place has helped a lot in the tough times since. I've made some serious friends on here and in addition to some great people in my life and an awesome family, I'm pushing through. My Dad got me into the Phins all the way back in the late 70s. But, I'm not alone. Many on here are into this great thing that is Phin fandom because of their Dad. For the first time in a long time it looks like we have a chance to be cheering on most Sundays. Let's kick this thing off with a big win for all of those Dads that brought us into this world and are up there watching at the big sports bar in the sky.Share your Dad story here as we close in on Sunday and kickoff.