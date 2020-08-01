Fitz Knows He's A Place Holder

Ryan Fitzpatrick on when Tua Tagovailoa will take over for Dolphins: 'I know I'm the placeholder' Fitzpatrick knows he's capable of starting but usually is more of a bridge to the future

Not that we didn't know this. Love his team first attitude. Would love to have Fitz until he wants to retire as Tua's backup when we're full blow with Tua time (by week 4 is my expectation).