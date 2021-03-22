 Fitzpatrick dishes on Tua’s ‘elite’ qualities | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fitzpatrick dishes on Tua’s ‘elite’ qualities

“The two things that really stick out to me about Tua is he has elite accuracy; that’s very important,” Fitzpatrick said.
“And he throws with anticipation and that is something you don’t see with quarterbacks coming from college to the NFL. I’m a huge Tua fan. My kids love Tua. Sometimes they play with him on Madden. Sometimes they play with me.

Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article250044904.html#storylink=cpy
 
i dont care about players assessing other players and im not gonna start now.

id just like to thank Ryan for his time here. good luck in Washington
 
That's a pretty glowing account. I think it speaks very well for Tua as the man that Fitz can separate his displeasure with how his starting position was handled by the team and his feelings towards Tua. I wouldn't underestimate that leadership quality Tua has to bring people together and have people want to be around him. Both QBs are easy to root for and I'm hoping Fitz gets to the playoffs this year with the WFT.
 
RF and TT are both great guys and I'm glad they forged such a great relationship. I wish RF the absolute best and we WILL see the best in Tua.
 
