Fitzpatrick dishes on Tua’s ‘elite’ qualities

That's a pretty glowing account. I think it speaks very well for Tua as the man that Fitz can separate his displeasure with how his starting position was handled by the team and his feelings towards Tua. I wouldn't underestimate that leadership quality Tua has to bring people together and have people want to be around him. Both QBs are easy to root for and I'm hoping Fitz gets to the playoffs this year with the WFT.