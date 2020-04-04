Five Potential Surprise Picks at #18

Assuming Miami holds onto pick #18, I think the most obvious selection would be an offensive tackle or a safety. Here are five potential surprises at #18....



C.J. Henderson CB, Florida

The Dolphins are seemingly out of the corner market, but Henderson could be too good to pass up. I know there's also been speculation that Miami could trade X. Howard, which could make a Henderson pick more likely. Then again, he is mostly mocked before #18.



Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Definitely one of my favorite players in this draft class. Physical, great hands, tough, sneaky fast. Plus, I think a perfect fit for Miami which could use a talented slot guy.



A.J. Espenesa,DE, Iowa

Before the combine, Espenesa was mocked close to the top 10. His tape is good. His combine not so much, which is concerning. Could be the type of player Flores really likes, though, as a bigger end who can set the edge in the running game.



Yetur Gross-Matos DE, Penn State

Kind of the same thinking as Espenesa here.



Kenneth Murray LB, Oklahoma

Flores' system relies pretty heavily on linebackers. Although he played in the middle, Murray's best fit could be weakside.