Five Potential Surprise Picks at #18

SF Dolphin Fan

Assuming Miami holds onto pick #18, I think the most obvious selection would be an offensive tackle or a safety. Here are five potential surprises at #18....

C.J. Henderson CB, Florida
The Dolphins are seemingly out of the corner market, but Henderson could be too good to pass up. I know there's also been speculation that Miami could trade X. Howard, which could make a Henderson pick more likely. Then again, he is mostly mocked before #18.

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Definitely one of my favorite players in this draft class. Physical, great hands, tough, sneaky fast. Plus, I think a perfect fit for Miami which could use a talented slot guy.

A.J. Espenesa,DE, Iowa
Before the combine, Espenesa was mocked close to the top 10. His tape is good. His combine not so much, which is concerning. Could be the type of player Flores really likes, though, as a bigger end who can set the edge in the running game.

Yetur Gross-Matos DE, Penn State
Kind of the same thinking as Espenesa here.

Kenneth Murray LB, Oklahoma
Flores' system relies pretty heavily on linebackers. Although he played in the middle, Murray's best fit could be weakside.
 
Henderson could be a case of "too good to pass up", but I don't think he would be head and shoulders ahead of other available players.The only guy on your list I would not be mad if they took.

I doubt they take a DE in Round 1 after investing in Lawson and Ogbah. Especially when neither are elite prospects.

Murray might make sense but I would not want to take a pure LB that high. And i think I like Queen better anyway, better in coverage.

Taking a slot WR at 18 would make sense under no circumstances I can imagine.

All but Henderson should be late 1st at best.
 
