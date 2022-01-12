 Flo had Tua tested??? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flo had Tua tested???

https://clutchpoints.com/former-dol...an-flores-gives-insight-into-surprise-firing/

Can it really be possible the Flores had Tua tested because he was bulked up? Would he really sabotage his own player? If true, that's enough to get fired right there.

"The “other s*it” that Stills is referring to is the rumors that Flores was the one who was having Tua tested for PED’s multiple times during the season because he didn’t believe that his body transformation was natural."

I don't care if someone put this in a thread already. I think this deserves it's own discussion.
 
I saw that rumor, but there's no way that can be true. It's too ridiculous.
 
Virginia99 said:
https://clutchpoints.com/former-dol...an-flores-gives-insight-into-surprise-firing/

Can it really be possible the Flores had Tua tested because he was bulked up? Would he really sabotage his own player? If true, that's enough to get fired right there.

"The “other s*it” that Stills is referring to is the rumors that Flores was the one who was having Tua tested for PED’s multiple times during the season because he didn’t believe that his body transformation was natural."

I don't care if someone put this in a thread already. I think this deserves it's own discussion.
Of all that's being posted and reported this is hard to believe but who know's.
 
I'd discredit this because of it's farfetchedness...which means it's probably true. Either way, it's water under the bridge. I don't see Flo being so petty and small to do something like that though.
 
