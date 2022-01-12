Flo had Tua tested???

Virginia99
Scout Team
- Joined
- Jun 4, 2007
- Messages
- 950
- Reaction score
- 963
https://clutchpoints.com/former-dol...an-flores-gives-insight-into-surprise-firing/
Can it really be possible the Flores had Tua tested because he was bulked up? Would he really sabotage his own player? If true, that's enough to get fired right there.
"The “other s*it” that Stills is referring to is the rumors that Flores was the one who was having Tua tested for PED’s multiple times during the season because he didn’t believe that his body transformation was natural."
I don't care if someone put this in a thread already. I think this deserves it's own discussion.
Can it really be possible the Flores had Tua tested because he was bulked up? Would he really sabotage his own player? If true, that's enough to get fired right there.
"The “other s*it” that Stills is referring to is the rumors that Flores was the one who was having Tua tested for PED’s multiple times during the season because he didn’t believe that his body transformation was natural."
I don't care if someone put this in a thread already. I think this deserves it's own discussion.