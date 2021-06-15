 Flores not sure Xavien Howard will be at camp. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores not sure Xavien Howard will be at camp.

SCOTTY

SCOTTY

X....
Damn it, show up and nurse an 'injury'.
Don't not show!!!
 
andyahs

andyahs

circumstances said:
X definitely doesn't need mini camp.

i'd actually prefer to see Noah get all his snaps (he needs it).

please get his contract situation resolved before preseason game two (at the latest)!
He has a contract that's what bothers me.....he signed it no one else.
 
circumstances

circumstances

andyahs said:
He has a contract that's what bothers me.....he signed it no one else.
oh, i want him to abide by the terms of his deal, but i just want him happy and lining up for us most of all.
 
G

Greer17

I am highly frustrated with players that hold out in order to get the security of a long term, multi year guaranteed, high paying contract, then 2 years into it, they hold out for more money. Show some character and do what you said you would do. There is always gonna be someone making more money than you, but with most cases, the players in Florida are keeping more money than many other teams in other states.
 
Delvin

Delvin

Just sayin'....

“I don’t have any additional comments about anything,” Caserio said. “I think we’re respectful of what’s happening, respectful of the process and everybody that’s involved. The most important thing is for all of us, the coaches and players and myself included, is to focus on the things we can control. As we get more information, as we get closer to training camp, we’ll try to make the best decision for the Houston Texans, whatever that entails.”
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Nick Caserio addresses Deshaun Watson situation says a "decision" is coming before camp - ProFootballTalk

The Texans haven’t said much about quarterback Deshaun Watson in recent weeks. On Monday, G.M. Nick Caserio said more than anyone from the team has said, in a while “We’re taking it one day at a time and really control the things we can control,” Caserio said in an appearance on Sports Radio...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
