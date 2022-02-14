Flores to Now Sue The Texans

TrinidadDolfan
…..for retaliation against him, by not hiring him.
Fcuk me, Flores is Chernobyl-level toxic. May he never work in the NFL again.
“Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will reportedly alter his lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants to include a retaliation claim against the Houston Texans for not hiring him, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.
Flores was reportedly a finalist for the Texans' head coaching position, but the franchise opted to hire defensive coordinator Lovie Smith instead.
Florio writes:
"Common sense suggests that the Texans realized they couldn’t hire unproven and inexperienced Josh McCown, and they wouldn’t hire Flores. Smith became the compromise candidate, arguably thrown into the mix late to allow the Texans to avoid hiring Flores."”
