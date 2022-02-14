 Flores to Now Sue The Texans | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores to Now Sue The Texans

TrinidadDolfan

…..for retaliation against him, by not hiring him.

Fcuk me, Flores is Chernobyl-level toxic. May he never work in the NFL again.

“Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will reportedly alter his lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants to include a retaliation claim against the Houston Texans for not hiring him, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

Flores was reportedly a finalist for the Texans' head coaching position, but the franchise opted to hire defensive coordinator Lovie Smith instead.

Florio writes:

"Common sense suggests that the Texans realized they couldn’t hire unproven and inexperienced Josh McCown, and they wouldn’t hire Flores. Smith became the compromise candidate, arguably thrown into the mix late to allow the Texans to avoid hiring Flores."”


Kamelion4291

I'm sure the media will amend their earlier statements about Flores's firing and saying that reports of him being hard to work with/for were merely just a smear campaign to make the team look better afterwards, right?!
 
Jimi

It’s almost unbelievable how fast the credibility of that suit has tanked.

We now have hit the point where Flores is blaming racism for why a different black coach than himself got hired. How they even decided to put that out with a straight face is beyond me. Hitting unheard of levels of desperation.
 
ONole1

This guy may need to be Backer Acted to protect himself from himself...whoever is giving him advice is nuts.
 
Gsmack_42

Well I think he would of had a hard time getting a HC job before the lawsuit. By adding the Texans to it after this he might not even get a DC job.
 
DZimmer000

Teenwolf said:
The NFL rule that you have to interview a minority has created this situation. did it ever occur to Flores that maybe some of these teams just didn't like him?
The rule may have its issues, but it did not cause this situation. This situation was caused by Flores’ hubris, the catalyst being his canning by the Dolphins. Wouldn’t have heard a peep out of him if he were still employed right now.
 
