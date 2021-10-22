Flores: Tua is Our Quarterback

AdamD13
I know this won't satisfy those that prefer rumors and conspiracies rather living in the reality of today.
"I don't really get into rumors -- Tua is our quarterback," Flores said when asked about Watson. "We're happy with the quarterback, our quarterback situation. I'll leave it at that, which I've said multiple times."
Flores on Watson speculation: Tua is our QB
Miami coach Brian Flores publicly endorsed Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins' quarterback Friday after rumors of a potential trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson flared once again earlier this week.
www.espn.com