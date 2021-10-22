 Flores: Tua is Our Quarterback | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores: Tua is Our Quarterback

I know this won't satisfy those that prefer rumors and conspiracies rather living in the reality of today.

"I don't really get into rumors -- Tua is our quarterback," Flores said when asked about Watson. "We're happy with the quarterback, our quarterback situation. I'll leave it at that, which I've said multiple times."

Flores on Watson speculation: Tua is our QB

Miami coach Brian Flores publicly endorsed Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins' quarterback Friday after rumors of a potential trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson flared once again earlier this week.
Hope to God this is true. We will know for sure really soon. Deadline is Nov 2nd.
I think we are in a great spot to crush it next year, with Tua.
This year was always kinda screwed up. We had lots of dead money and a lowered cap. Next year is the exact opposite. We will have mountains of cash and some seriously talented young players.
 
Watson, is awesome but we aren't in position to trade 3 firsts, 3 seconds and 3rds (going off rumours). We need our draft picks. I do not want to mortgage our entire future on Watson.
 
A few observations. Flores will never address rumors, I don't think he comments on really bad ones.
He states fact. Tua IS our QB. He's the no. 1 at this time.
He says "We're happy.." He is not saying "I." And who is we?
We're happy is not endorsing Tua personally, instead unknown people.
I don't like Flores anymore. His pressers suck and the only thing he says is that he blames himself for losses. I agree with that
 
Don’t forget to check in once reality hits.
 
We also need a top 5-10 QB. You can take those picks and keep chasing that dream, or you can actually go out and guarantee yourself one.
 
the latest is that they aren't even receiving offers like the one they got during the draft which was 2 firsts, 2 seconds and a player.
 
