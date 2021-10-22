Flores: Tua is Our Quarterback

AdamD13 said:



"I don't really get into rumors -- Tua is our quarterback," Flores said when asked about Watson. "We're happy with the quarterback, our quarterback situation. I'll leave it at that, which I've said multiple times."



A few observations. Flores will never address rumors, I don't think he comments on really bad ones.He states fact. Tua IS our QB. He's the no. 1 at this time.He says "We're happy.." He is not saying "I." And who is we?We're happy is not endorsing Tua personally, instead unknown people.I don't like Flores anymore. His pressers suck and the only thing he says is that he blames himself for losses. I agree with that