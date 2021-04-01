Florida Gator first round please- Kyle Pitts & Kadarius Toney

This isn't me..I swear.Kyle Pitts & Kadarius Toney can transform the dolphins pedestrian offense. Forget the running back. Toney is fast as lightning and may be there at 18 !
I don't even know this poster! I swear!Great , another Pitts thread
I am sure they will be good players for whichever team drafts them. I can live with Pitts at 6 but the Dolphins need to draft an offensive lineman or a DE at 18. If the Dolphins draft Pitts at 6, taking Toney at 50 would be fine.
I get you..but Toney would be gone by the end of the first or at worst first few picks of 2nd..I think mid to late first is most likely.I am sure they will be good players for whichever team drafts them. I can live with Pitts at 6 but the Dolphins need to draft an offensive lineman or a DE at 18. If the Dolphins draft Pitts at 6, taking Toney at 50 would be fine.
Por Que?!No thanks for Toney, I think he is massively overrated.
1. Not a great route runner, which I highly valuePor Que?!
You have to be a #1, 6'3" WR that doesn't play the slot to be drafted in the 1st round? Players like Toney have no value!? Okay. Thanks for the input!1. Not a great route runner, which I highly value
2. I think he will be limited to the slot in the NFL
3. I don't believe he will ever be a legit WR1 in the NFL, therefore no way round 1.