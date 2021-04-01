 Florida Gator first round please- Kyle Pitts & Kadarius Toney | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Florida Gator first round please- Kyle Pitts & Kadarius Toney

devarso11

devarso11

Kyle Pitts & Kadarius Toney can transform the dolphins pedestrian offense. Forget the running back. Toney is fast as lightning and may be there at 18 !
 
artdnj

artdnj

I'll be happy with any one of those and that Clemson dude later on
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Great , another Pitts thread

:WOW:

Kyle Pitts - Locked on Dolphins

Listen to Locked On Dolphins - Daily Podcast On The Miami Dolphins on the free Audacy app! https://go.audacy.com/sikld8Zx6eb A really good listen.
finheaven.com finheaven.com

Why would anyone take Pitts over Smith?

Always. Never. Stop. Honest question. If this kid was say his height (I believe 6' 1") and say a solid 200lbs. Would there even be a discussion about taking him off the board early?
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
1972forever

devarso11 said:
Kyle Pitts & Kadarius Toney can transform the dolphins pedestrian offense. Forget the running back. Toney is fast as lightning and may be there at 18 !
I am sure they will be good players for whichever team drafts them. I can live with Pitts at 6 but the Dolphins need to draft an offensive lineman or a DE at 18. If the Dolphins draft Pitts at 6, taking Toney at 50 would be fine.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

1972forever said:
I am sure they will be good players for whichever team drafts them. I can live with Pitts at 6 but the Dolphins need to draft an offensive lineman or a DE at 18. If the Dolphins draft Pitts at 6, taking Toney at 50 would be fine.
I get you..but Toney would be gone by the end of the first or at worst first few picks of 2nd..I think mid to late first is most likely.
 
foozool13

foozool13

Gatorboy999120 said:
Por Que?!
1. Not a great route runner, which I highly value
2. I think he will be limited to the slot in the NFL
3. I don't believe he will ever be a legit WR1 in the NFL, therefore no way round 1.

I like his atheltice traits as far as speed and hands go, but he's just a 1st round talent for me. Maybe closer to late 2 or 3.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

foozool13 said:
1. Not a great route runner, which I highly value
2. I think he will be limited to the slot in the NFL
3. I don't believe he will ever be a legit WR1 in the NFL, therefore no way round 1.
You have to be a #1, 6'3" WR that doesn't play the slot to be drafted in the 1st round? Players like Toney have no value!? Okay. Thanks for the input!
 
