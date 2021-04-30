 For the Jaelan Phillips doubters... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For the Jaelan Phillips doubters...

Please watch this video of him after he was drafted last night. He is genuinely excited to be a Miami Dolphin. That’s the kind of players we want. Listen to his answers. They ask him about making music in Miami and he gives the absolute best response. Please watch this and tell me you ain’t loving this dude already.

My favorite quote of his from this video... “LA made me but Miami saved me”. That’s what I’m talking about big fella.
 
