For those who classify Tua as Injury Prone: Good listen

Bopkin02
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2003
- Messages
- 1,631
- Reaction score
- 897
- Age
- 52
- Location
- East Petersburg, PA
Hey all,
I know Colin Cowherd inspires a strong reaction, but I stumbled upon this today and really liked his points. There isn't much else going on right now, and rather than argue about what uniform we should wear, I thought I would post this. I see lots of comments on the forum about Tua not making it through an OTA before he breaks, and I thought Cowherd did a nice job of pointing out why he would have taken Tua no matter what people think about his injuries.
This is from before the draft.
I know Colin Cowherd inspires a strong reaction, but I stumbled upon this today and really liked his points. There isn't much else going on right now, and rather than argue about what uniform we should wear, I thought I would post this. I see lots of comments on the forum about Tua not making it through an OTA before he breaks, and I thought Cowherd did a nice job of pointing out why he would have taken Tua no matter what people think about his injuries.
This is from before the draft.