For those who classify Tua as Injury Prone: Good listen

Hey all,
I know Colin Cowherd inspires a strong reaction, but I stumbled upon this today and really liked his points. There isn't much else going on right now, and rather than argue about what uniform we should wear, I thought I would post this. I see lots of comments on the forum about Tua not making it through an OTA before he breaks, and I thought Cowherd did a nice job of pointing out why he would have taken Tua no matter what people think about his injuries.
This is from before the draft.
 
The reality is that while he was at Alabama, he was injury prone but obviously that doesn’t mean he will be injury prone going forward.
I was not one of those fans who would have been upset if they had passed on Tua if the front office and the coaches were concerned about Tua and his multiple injuries. Yet I was happy they felt comfortable enough to take him at 5 and they didn’t have to trade up to draft him.
I hope he has a long and successful career in Miami but if he does have another injury to his hip and he has a short career in the NFL, drafting him and only having to use one pick to do so was certainly worth the risk.
 
If a duck quacks is it a chicken?

Just hope the Hipster rocks Miami!

For now he's GREAT until proven otherwise!

BNF >>> in full support of the Hipster movement!
 
