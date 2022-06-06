 FORMER DOLPHINS COACH NOT IMPRESSED WITH FINS OFFENSE FROM OTA VISIT | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FORMER DOLPHINS COACH NOT IMPRESSED WITH FINS OFFENSE FROM OTA VISIT

xxAQUA JOSHUAxx

xxAQUA JOSHUAxx

dolphinstalk.com

Former Dolphins Coach Not Impressed with Fins Offense from OTA Visit - Miami Dolphins

Mike Westhoff was the Dolphins’ special teams coach between 1986-2000, and he was at the Dolphins’ OTA practice last week and he was not impressed with the Dolphins’ offensive performance. Mike believes the coaches should have turned the music off and started the practice over it was so bad on...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com

The offense was that bad? Sounds like we have conflicting reports.
 
K

Kenny123

It’s only the beginning anyway but I heard the same thing that the offense was jelling
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Not great to hear this. I hope McDaniel can get this right before the season starts.

It's cool to be a players coach but you need to be organized and disciplined before it can be all fun and games.

It's still very early on maybe that's all this is. I hope that's all this is.
 
K

Kenny123

1972forever said:
I really don’t care what he said about the offense after watching it at the beginning of OTA’s. I’ll make my own decision about how the offense looks one the season actually starts.
Click to expand...
Exactly you know offense a line has to gell the receivers have to jail all for the quarterback they’re running backs have to know when to cut you know it all comes with time
 
D

Demp444

It’s OTAs… in June… Yes, let’s blow this up for no reason like we did the Tua under throw. If it’s bad during the season then I’ll care, but I don’t really care what an old special teams coach thinks about an early practice.
 
K

KTOWNFINFAN

It looked better the next day. Having said that it has always scared me when they brag about a coach being a "players coach". All the greats were very strict, and didn't spend a lot of time worrying about who did or didn't like him. When things get dicey (and make no mistake they will) a coach that demands respect can much easier step in as a leader and those around him will follow, as opposed to your "bro" trying to suddenly step in and expect everyone to suddenly just start walking the line. There MUST be a hierarchy, and everyone must know their role and how to stay in their lane.
 
A

Austin Tatious

The alarmist tone aside, there is probably some truth to it. This should send the staff and offensive players into the break before TC with a sense that there is a ton of work to do in camp, instead of being fat and content.
 
