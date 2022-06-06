xxAQUA JOSHUAxx
Former Dolphins Coach Not Impressed with Fins Offense from OTA Visit - Miami Dolphins
Mike Westhoff was the Dolphins’ special teams coach between 1986-2000, and he was at the Dolphins’ OTA practice last week and he was not impressed with the Dolphins’ offensive performance. Mike believes the coaches should have turned the music off and started the practice over it was so bad on...
The offense was that bad? Sounds like we have conflicting reports.