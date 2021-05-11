Former Fin visits my fav restaurant

DrMultimedia
Doctorate
- Joined
- Aug 7, 2004
- Messages
- 1,366
- Reaction score
- 1,067
- Age
- 57
- Location
- Charlottesville, VA
Hanging out (aka drinking) at my favorite restaurant in Charlottesville (best Italian place in the city) and a couple sat down with two older folks. The beard! C-Ville is about two hours south of DC by car and I've gotten to sit close to famous people randomly over the years. I didn't bother Fitz, but wow his thighs are in shape! Still a bit disappointed he left the Fins, but respect that he wants to start and it helps clarify the Dolphins picture.
Hopefully this photo goes through.
Hopefully this photo goes through.