Former Fin visits my fav restaurant

Hanging out (aka drinking) at my favorite restaurant in Charlottesville (best Italian place in the city) and a couple sat down with two older folks. The beard! C-Ville is about two hours south of DC by car and I've gotten to sit close to famous people randomly over the years. I didn't bother Fitz, but wow his thighs are in shape! Still a bit disappointed he left the Fins, but respect that he wants to start and it helps clarify the Dolphins picture.Hopefully this photo goes through.