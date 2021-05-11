 Former Fin visits my fav restaurant | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Former Fin visits my fav restaurant

Hanging out (aka drinking) at my favorite restaurant in Charlottesville (best Italian place in the city) and a couple sat down with two older folks. The beard! C-Ville is about two hours south of DC by car and I've gotten to sit close to famous people randomly over the years. I didn't bother Fitz, but wow his thighs are in shape! Still a bit disappointed he left the Fins, but respect that he wants to start and it helps clarify the Dolphins picture.

Hopefully this photo goes through.

Good for you. Specially since is an Italian restaurant.
 
Good to have another Italian brother here. I'm half with the Italian last name. Love a big ole plate full of spaghetti and meatballs.🍻
 
