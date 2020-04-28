Former NFL GM raves about Dolphins' 2020 NFL Draft Class

The Miami Dolphin’s 2020 NFL Draft class didn’t necessarily turn out as expected — with half of the team’s top-100 draft selections tallied on the defensive side of the football. Given Miami’s needs offensively, that seems to have put some skepticism on the Dolphins’ class. But this collection of talent was acquired with the long-term vision in mind. The Dolphins suddenly have a plethora of depth defensively and have enough new pieces offensively to kickstart a new brand of offensive football in Miami in the coming years — with 2020 serving as the foundation.At least one former NFL general manager sees the biggest picture, too. The Dolphins scored a rave review from NFL Network’s Charley Casserly...