Four potential veteran cuts for the Dolphins this summer The Miami Dolphins are in a “talent acquisition” chapter of their rebuild. But with each new infusion of talent, there’s an inevitable flushing out of the old guard that needs to …

DE Charles Harris

RB Kalen Ballage

This one may need to happen regardless of what happens in the NFL Draft. Harris has had three seasons to leave a lasting impression on the field as a Miami Dolphin and he’s seemingly regressed in each season. The general consensus around Harris is that he’s a good man and a hard worker — but the former 1st-round pick played in just 39% of Miami’s snaps this past season despite a desperate need for pass rush production.Like Harris, Ballage may be best off looking for a fresh start elsewhere. It’s hard to shake the memories of Ballage rushing for 1.8 yards per carry on 74 carries in 2019 — just like it is hard to shake the images of the dropped passes and missteps in the passing game. The Dolphins are intent on overhauling their running back room and that should leave Ballage on the outside looking in.