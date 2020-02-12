Free agency: Day 1

Hey all, ...

there has been an unbelievable amount of draft talk since September(and rightfully so), but there has not been too terribly much FA chatter related to our team.

We have a mountain of cap space, and obviously our FA signings will affect who we draft and when.

Grier has said he is not going to sit on the money. So, who do you think will be the top 2 or three targets, and will we go after anyone on Day 1? FA is only a month or so away, - I don't think we will see big splash signings, ...maybe 1. But based on team, scheme fit, who are a couple of guys you could see fitting into the team's plan, and if you are a cap person and feel like spouting numbers, what do you project a contract for those players to be? I am ready for the draft, but honestly I know little about the pending FA class and would love to hear people's thoughts.

Have a great one,

B