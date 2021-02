I think Parsons could still be available at 18 because it appears teams might be worried about his off the field issues. There is absolutely no way I would want the Dolphins to use the 3rd pick in the draft on him.



If they sign a top three FA WR, I would have no problem with them taking Sewell at 3. If they don’t sign a top WR in free agency, they will likely draft a WR at 3 if they don’t trade down. I would love to see them draft Sewell with their first pick and then try to trade up from 18 to draft Waddle with their 2nd pick in round 1.