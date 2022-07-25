Full Tyreek Interview From This Morning.

Fin-Loco
Loco. Fin-Loco.
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 17,357
- Reaction score
- 48,803
- Location
- Finally, The Offseason Ends!
Calls Tua "most accurate QB in NFL."
I love it.Haha Stirring it up! This season is going to be either heat or fire!
I love it.
Thanks for sharing. I like that he is honest when asked if money was the same would he stay in KC. This also makes me believe his statements about Tua's accuracy.
Okay, who else might be the most accurate in the NFL right now? Brady?The thing is I’m not sure Tua’s the most accurate. But when you watch what he’s had to play with and compare it to other teams then you realize quickly he’s pretty accurate overrall.