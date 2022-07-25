 Full Tyreek Interview From This Morning. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Full Tyreek Interview From This Morning.

BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
3,629
Reaction score
13,047
Location
Fort St. John, BC
Thanks for sharing. I like that he is honest when asked if money was the same would he stay in KC. This also makes me believe his statements about Tua's accuracy.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
21,933
Reaction score
24,090
BC Phins4Life said:
Thanks for sharing. I like that he is honest when asked if money was the same would he stay in KC. This also makes me believe his statements about Tua's accuracy.
The thing is I’m not sure Tua’s the most accurate. But when you watch what he’s had to play with and compare it to other teams then you realize quickly he’s pretty accurate overrall.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
5,589
Reaction score
4,051
ANUFan said:
The thing is I’m not sure Tua’s the most accurate. But when you watch what he’s had to play with and compare it to other teams then you realize quickly he’s pretty accurate overrall.
Okay, who else might be the most accurate in the NFL right now? Brady?
 
