Gailey cost us the season.

allsilverdreams
Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2007
- Messages
- 3,920
- Reaction score
- 876
What a turd job Gailey did this year.
His play calling was way too conservative.
Didn't help we have no RB or WR.
How did we win 10 games.
They need to hit big in the draft and pick a few vets at skilled positions in fa.
What a way to loose out on the playoffs.
If I was Flo , Gailey would be fired on the plane ride back to Miami.
His play calling was way too conservative.
Didn't help we have no RB or WR.
How did we win 10 games.
They need to hit big in the draft and pick a few vets at skilled positions in fa.
What a way to loose out on the playoffs.
If I was Flo , Gailey would be fired on the plane ride back to Miami.