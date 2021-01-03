Gailey cost us the season.

No. Not exactly. In the end, the head coach approves the play calls so this falls on Flores. But it may have come from above as in Grier and ownership to play Tua when they did and like they did.



Tua ultimately failed in the audition. I’m not sure what they expected? I know they didn’t expect Fitz to be a STUD this season and that threw a wrench into the plans.



Whether it was Flores or likely management above...that’s who did the team in. Their over hype and desperation to make an immediate star out of a QB who is not cut out for it, not prepared for it, has not played enough in college, and no warm up to get used to it.



Remember Tua cursed himself with his stupid comments of how he couldn’t believe how easy the NFL was. KARMA. He doesn’t have it in him. Too laid back due to his upbringing. Babied the whole way. Not tough enough for this league. See Fitz for tough enough. The end.