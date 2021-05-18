 Gerrid Doaks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gerrid Doaks

I have a good feeling about this kid.

I wanted us to come out of this past draft with a premium powerback, and though I was a bit disappointed that we were not able to bring in Harris or Williams, the more I watch of Doaks, the more I like what we got in the 7th round.

He is a big back, but is very athletic with a nice bit of speed and agility for someone his size. Don't get me wrong, not expecting him to become a workhorse 15-20 touches powerback, but he has a very good chance of becoming a very good complimentary RB, and you never know how well he grows in the NFL.


Love how sudden, and good he is inside the redzone, as well as being effective catching passes. He had 18 TD while only averaging about 11 touches a game.
 
Good pass blocker, and receiver out of the backfield too.

Not sure he can displace Gaskin in that role, but should be excellent depth there, as well as in short yardage situations.
 
Miami has a strange gift at picking RB that end up producing. Ofcourse we’ve had our misses too. But everything for the past couple of years have been hits...Drake, Ajay, Williams2x, Miller, etc etc
 
I've always stood in the corner of the late round picks and UDFA. I love rooting for these kids. Cincinnati was littered with talented players. Doaks was one of them. As a short yardage and third down blocker or pass catcher, I think there could be a role for him. Miami over the years has come up with numerous 5th, 6th and 7th round contributors, Doaks may eventually find himself added to that list.
 
He lost his starting job after his freshman season and he was just an average RB in college. While I hope he has success with the Dolphins, I don’t see him as anything but a possible practice squad player for the Dolphins.
 
We ask him to do a role that is perfect for him. A short yardage back who can pick up the tough third and one or two. So the fact that he lost the starting RB position in college is not a proper way to project him.

I have a good feeling about the kid. He will not be a practice squad body, I guarantee you that.
 
I hate to be that guy but..... everyone’s reaction about gerrid sounds like when we got kalen ballage 🤭
 
I have a good feeling about him as well. Reminds me of Shaun Alexander. Doaks is very good out of the backfield too. Big enough to push the pile.
 
Good point. That's a lot of hits at running back.

Honestly, it's hard to get a good feel from Doaks off the highlights. But obviously rooting for him. Being able to block and receive out of the backfield certainly gives him a shot.
 
even if they perform elsewhere!

Mike Gillislee
Orleans Darkwa
Jonas Gray
 
He's nowhere near a burner, but he does have a bit of speed, at 5'11 228, he has 4.52 speed. Like I said, he is not going to start, but in runningback by Committee offense, he will do his part to help Miami get tough yardage, and hopefully become a very consistent weapon in the REDZONE.
 
