Gerrid Doaks

I have a good feeling about this kid.



I wanted us to come out of this past draft with a premium powerback, and though I was a bit disappointed that we were not able to bring in Harris or Williams, the more I watch of Doaks, the more I like what we got in the 7th round.



He is a big back, but is very athletic with a nice bit of speed and agility for someone his size. Don't get me wrong, not expecting him to become a workhorse 15-20 touches powerback, but he has a very good chance of becoming a very good complimentary RB, and you never know how well he grows in the NFL.





Love how sudden, and good he is inside the redzone, as well as being effective catching passes. He had 18 TD while only averaging about 11 touches a game.

