Gesicki, Will he be part of Flo future plan?

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sad to see McCain go. He is the team captain. He called out signals and had everyone properly set. He is not spectacular, but he is reliable. Flo let him go because of money saving.

Now look at Gesicke. Look at the tape, he lines up outside 65% of the time as a receiver. Now we have Waddle for that role. Only 35% in line as tradition TE. He is our only depth thread. When we want to go down deep in the middle, we sent him middle deep. But now we have Waddle. And please, do not mention Grand.

Now with Long, he had the most reception coming out of college, more than Pitts. He can line up inline as blocker and can also release to route as traditional TE. And we just signed Blount for depth.

So look, Flo values money, and Gesicke is due for a big contract. And Flo picked an all around TE, and signed another one for depth. I think if Long shows promise in camp, I would not surprised Flo would trade Gesicke while he commands the highest value. May be even a top 2nd or low 1st.
 
foozool13

foozool13

Tua had nice chemistry with him last year, especially in the RED ZONE. Hopefully they can build on that. TEs don't break the bank either in FA and we will have about 70M in cap space next year. The tag is around 10M which would make him the 2nd highest paid TE. I think we end up keeping him long term.

Smythe and Shaheen are likely gone though.
 
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

I'd say what he does this season will define Grier/Flores' motivation level for re-signing him. If hes the same player he was last year I doubt they match what he gets on the open market. If he comes in improved and shows himself to be an indispensable component of this offense he'll get an offer. My guess is that he is who he is and someone else will end up paying him more than the Phins are willing to.
 
superphin

superphin

juniorseau55 said:
He was the 7th most productive tight end what more do you want? Everyone in here considers mike a bum lol.
He could start with breaking a tackle he had 0 broken tackles last year while a midget like Jakeem Grant had 9 and Lynn Bowden had 6. He could also work on getting some more YAC. Definitely has room for improvement despite the bulk stats.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

foozool13 said:
Tua had nice chemistry with him last year, especially in the RED ZONE. Hopefully they can build on that. TEs don't break the bank either in FA and we will have about 70M in cap space next year. The tag is around 10M which would make him the 2nd highest paid TE. I think we end up keeping him long term.

Smythe and Shaheen are likely gone though.
Tua has to learn how to throw an end zone fade route.
 
R

raving

Trade - Gisecki is more of a receiver....if we got a top Rb on a rookie contract... the kid in Tampa....or one of the 9ers backs....
 
