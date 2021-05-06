Gesicki, Will he be part of Flo future plan?

Sad to see McCain go. He is the team captain. He called out signals and had everyone properly set. He is not spectacular, but he is reliable. Flo let him go because of money saving.



Now look at Gesicke. Look at the tape, he lines up outside 65% of the time as a receiver. Now we have Waddle for that role. Only 35% in line as tradition TE. He is our only depth thread. When we want to go down deep in the middle, we sent him middle deep. But now we have Waddle. And please, do not mention Grand.



Now with Long, he had the most reception coming out of college, more than Pitts. He can line up inline as blocker and can also release to route as traditional TE. And we just signed Blount for depth.



So look, Flo values money, and Gesicke is due for a big contract. And Flo picked an all around TE, and signed another one for depth. I think if Long shows promise in camp, I would not surprised Flo would trade Gesicke while he commands the highest value. May be even a top 2nd or low 1st.