Get HYPED for our D!!!!!

Re-watch the last game of the season against the Bills when we needed to win to get in the playoffs.
 
All units need to improve. Same goal for every team
 
Agreed that game was a huge letdown, but it still was a great season for our D. They are a lot of fun to watch and should be even better this year.
Another thing to consider. Miami's offense will be better, perhaps dramatically better. That will help the defense as well.

The Dolphins had a lot of three and outs last year, putting added pressure on the D.
 
Re-watch the last game of the season against the Bills when we needed to win to get in the playoffs.
One game. Didn't realise they were supposed to dominate every game and especially against the 2nd best team in the AFC. You obviously been spoilt over the years with the Dolphins Defense.
 
Don't need to. That's why we have the offseason, FA and the draft.
This. Anybody would think by that post you replied to that the Phins D were expected to dominate that game. Yes they flunked but it was hardly headline news. Im expected an even better D this season.
 
Re-watch the last game of the season against the Bills when we needed to win to get in the playoffs.
Why not start a different thread for that? OP is wanting to get the fans hyped for the defense. If we’re going to focus only on the failures then anything that’s happened since the 74’ super bowl is irrelevant. No need to dump on a fellow fan that’s excited.
 
Our defense last year was good, not great.

It was very opportunistic, but the strength came from our starting CBs and our scheme.

We needed help on the front seven and thankfully, we ignored those who wanted an all offensive agency and draft... and went out and got the help we needed.

I'm VERY optimistic about this year's defense even though I think we need one more true pass rusher.
 
