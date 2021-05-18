Get HYPED for our D!!!!!

Don't need to. That's why we have the offseason, FA and the draft.Re-watch the last game of the season against the Bills when we needed to win to get in the playoffs.
OP wants the hype to come from last season's D, which is why there's a link to a video. This year's defense IMHO is going to be more consistent based on the offseason FA and draft you refer to.
Agreed that game was a huge letdown, but it still was a great season for our D. They are a lot of fun to watch and should be even better this year.
Another thing to consider. Miami's offense will be better, perhaps dramatically better. That will help the defense as well.
One game. Didn't realise they were supposed to dominate every game and especially against the 2nd best team in the AFC. You obviously been spoilt over the years with the Dolphins Defense.
This. Anybody would think by that post you replied to that the Phins D were expected to dominate that game. Yes they flunked but it was hardly headline news. Im expected an even better D this season.
Why not start a different thread for that? OP is wanting to get the fans hyped for the defense. If we're going to focus only on the failures then anything that's happened since the 74' super bowl is irrelevant. No need to dump on a fellow fan that's excited.