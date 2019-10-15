Give Gesicki an Evaluation Game

I get that we have to try and balance the offense and the QBs are trying to run through their progressions, but I kinda wish Chad O'Shea would try to give Gesicki a chance at a breakout game...maybe try to scheme him open multiple times in the same game. The coaching staff seems happy with his progress from last year to this year, but I would love to see what he could really do if he was targeted in the double digits. I want to see the kid featured for one game to see how he responds.

Of course, that's predicated on the offense being able to hold onto the ball long enough to maximize snaps and the offensive line actually providing some time.
 
I wonder why no one has given him props for that insane Fitz catch?

Oh yeah i know why....

The kid clearly has ability but hasn't been getting the rock thrown his way.

Also, he gets open A LOT!!!
 
I’m sorry, I wanna see something that I can hang my hat on but all I see is someone is on ice skates.. I think he can occasionally make the leaping grab over the top of defenders but I believe his lack of core strength and balance will always be the thorn in his side, and our side..
 
djphinfan said:
I’m sorry, I wanna see something that I can hang my hat on but all I see is someone is on ice skates.. I think he can occasionally make the leaping grab over the top of defenders but I believe his lack of core strength and balance will always be the thorn in his side, and our side..
He's been planking!
 
AJ Duhe said:
I get that we have to try and balance the offense and the QBs are trying to run through their progressions, but I kinda wish Chad O'Shea would try to give Gesicki a chance at a breakout game...maybe try to scheme him open multiple times in the same game. The coaching staff seems happy with his progress from last year to this year, but I would love to see what he could really do if he was targeted in the double digits. I want to see the kid featured for one game to see how he responds.

Of course, that's predicated on the offense being able to hold onto the ball long enough to maximize snaps and the offensive line actually providing some time.
You want these coaches to scheme and gameplan? You got the wrong guys
 
He looked like he didn't belong in the league physically last year, but tight ends is a weird position in that it usually needs like 2-3 years to develop so hopefully he continues his upwards trend.
 
he just needs to try to drop his shoulder once and lay the boom do get his nuts to drop. no use in having that much size and athletism and being so damn soft, but yeah gase def used him wrong on the 5 yard cross patterns
 
Kamelion4291 said:
He looked like he didn't belong in the league physically last year, but tight ends is a weird position in that it usually needs like 2-3 years to develop so hopefully he continues his upwards trend.
This is all he needs to continue doing. He'll likely never be that big TE that can block and do it all the dirty stuff.
But he has more than enough to be a good pass catching TE.

Right now what's stopping him from becoming that is not his limitation.
But the limitations of our offense and it's personnel.

Fitz, If remember correctly also threw him that insane catch against one of the previous teams where he connected for like 20-30 yard. I think that's the play where he landed on the ball and got hurt.

Point being, he more times than not, going to get seperation, espcially, on LBss.
But do we have a QB/line protection to deliever the ball on time and accurately.
 
ANUFan said:
This is all he needs to continue doing. He'll likely never be that big TE that can block and do it all the dirty stuff.
But he has more than enough to be a good pass catching TE.

Right now what's stopping him from becoming that is not his limitation.
But the limitations of our offense and it's personnel.

Fitz, If remember correctly also threw him that insane catch against one of the previous teams where he connected for like 20-30 yard. I think that's the play where he landed on the ball and got hurt.

Point being, he more times than not, going to get seperation, espcially, on LBss.
But do we have a QB/line protection to deliever the ball on time and accurately.
He wasn't even a good pass catcher last year either. The play that sticks out in my head is the fade in the end zone where the corner overpowered him, he fell down, and the corner came down with the easiest interception of his life. I forget who it was against, but I remember thinking... holy **** that's embarrassing.
 
Kamelion4291 said:
He wasn't even a good pass catcher last year either. The play that sticks out in my head is the fade in the end zone where the corner overpowered him, he fell down, and the corner came down with the easiest interception of his life. I forget who it was against, but I remember thinking... holy **** that's embarrassing.
How does a " he wasn't even a good pass catcher" make two of the most beautiful, tough catches, that very few TEs in the league can make work?
 
