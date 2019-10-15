Give Gesicki an Evaluation Game

AJ Duhe
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Dec 7, 2004
- Messages
- 1,094
- Reaction score
- 510
I get that we have to try and balance the offense and the QBs are trying to run through their progressions, but I kinda wish Chad O'Shea would try to give Gesicki a chance at a breakout game...maybe try to scheme him open multiple times in the same game. The coaching staff seems happy with his progress from last year to this year, but I would love to see what he could really do if he was targeted in the double digits. I want to see the kid featured for one game to see how he responds.
Of course, that's predicated on the offense being able to hold onto the ball long enough to maximize snaps and the offensive line actually providing some time.
Of course, that's predicated on the offense being able to hold onto the ball long enough to maximize snaps and the offensive line actually providing some time.