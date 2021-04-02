Give me one of these

That's doable. I'm been reading that NFL teams are higher on Basham than what mock drafts are showing. That makes sense to me.



I think he goes late first round, maybe as early as 20. Sample could be there at #81. Paye probably goes top 15.



Getting one of those centers might be challenging, unless Grier is willing to spend pick #36. The Jets are a team to watch with lots of draft capital. I would say it's a good bet Dickerson is there at #36.



Collins or Ojulari would have to be at #18, I think.