 Give me one of these | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Give me one of these

Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
1,649
Reaction score
2,090
Location
Georgia
Smith, Chase, Pitts, Waddle, Bateman

one of these
Paye, Basham, Sample

one of these
Dickerson, Humphrey, Meinerz

one of these
Collins, Ojulari, J. Davis, E. Smith

one of these
Harris, Williams, Etienne, Gainwell, Mitchell

I am good
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
7,039
Reaction score
10,293
Chase
Paye
Humphrey
Collins
and if we take the above 4... all of those RBs may be gone... so maybe Gainwell.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
13,743
Reaction score
8,280
That's doable. I'm been reading that NFL teams are higher on Basham than what mock drafts are showing. That makes sense to me.

I think he goes late first round, maybe as early as 20. Sample could be there at #81. Paye probably goes top 15.

Getting one of those centers might be challenging, unless Grier is willing to spend pick #36. The Jets are a team to watch with lots of draft capital. I would say it's a good bet Dickerson is there at #36.

Collins or Ojulari would have to be at #18, I think.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom