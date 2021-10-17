 GM-Tom Dimitroff; Coach- Doug Pederson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

GM-Tom Dimitroff; Coach- Doug Pederson

Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
4,863
Reaction score
2,805
Age
45
Location
MD
There you go Mr. Ross, I just did a lot of work for you in cleaning up this mess and hiring a new regime.

Every GM and coach not working for someone has their faults, but these 2 have shown in the past they have experience and understanding of how things go in the NFL.

Enough of the 1st time hires, we need people who have experience and past understandings of what schedules and styles have worked. Don't try and get cute with some green "hot" college coach or NFL special teams coordinator.

That is, if either of these 2 would even take the Miami job at this point.

P.S. We need an NFL proven OC as HC as well, offense and abusing matchups is what wins nowadays.
 
H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

Club Member
Joined
May 7, 2019
Messages
275
Reaction score
519
Age
49
Location
Syracuse, NY
Schleprock said:
There you go Mr. Ross, I just did a lot of work for you in cleaning up this mess and hiring a new regime.

Every GM and coach not working for someone has their faults, but these 2 have shown in the past they have experience and understanding of how things go in the NFL.

Enough of the 1st time hires, we need people who have experience and past understandings of what schedules and styles have worked. Don't try and get cute with some green "hot" college coach or NFL special teams coordinator.

That is, if either of these 2 would even take the Miami job at this point.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't be upset with either of those hires.
 
vcip

vcip

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 8, 2004
Messages
3,794
Reaction score
1,506
Location
PA
I have some doubts regarding Pederson but I am one that agrees no more never HC coordinators so let's get our new GM and have him give Doug a call
If we wait till end of season he may be employed already
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,787
Reaction score
10,979
Location
NE, Indiana
What about some offensive mind from the college ranks?

Lincoln Riley seems to keep producing highly ranked QBs
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
45,964
Reaction score
37,720
Age
57
Location
So Cal
Schleprock said:
There you go Mr. Ross, I just did a lot of work for you in cleaning up this mess and hiring a new regime.

Every GM and coach not working for someone has their faults, but these 2 have shown in the past they have experience and understanding of how things go in the NFL.

Enough of the 1st time hires, we need people who have experience and past understandings of what schedules and styles have worked. Don't try and get cute with some green "hot" college coach or NFL special teams coordinator.

That is, if either of these 2 would even take the Miami job at this point.

P.S. We need an NFL proven OC as HC as well, offense and abusing matchups is what wins nowadays.
Click to expand...
Brother we have a thread on this in the club forum as well.
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

Club Member
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
13,907
Reaction score
1,454
Location
Earth
No college coaches.

Another consideration is the network of assistants that the established coaches can bring.
That is where the Fins strugged this year.

I would be ok with Pederson and Dimi
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
4,863
Reaction score
2,805
Age
45
Location
MD
Travis34 said:
What about some offensive mind from the college ranks?

Lincoln Riley seems to keep producing highly ranked QBs
Click to expand...
Absolutely not. Done with them. The NFL is not the NCAA. We need someone who understands the differences in play and the social aspect of "controlling" grown men.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
15,502
Reaction score
5,569
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
People do need to realize that Dimitroff transformed the Falcons to run their scouting department exactly like the Patriots, where he came from, so while he'd be a different decision-maker I'm not really sure its the transformation we're imagining, since I'm pretty sure with the way Flores has chosen his players to be like the Patriots that we are also running their scouting system.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
8,887
Reaction score
4,725
Age
32
Location
Maine
Travis34 said:
Why did Pederson get fired in Philly?
Click to expand...
Not sure. It’s Philly though so could be anything. Wentz and Pederson didn’t get along so maybe that was the catalyst. Either way Pederson isn’t currently coaching anywhere right now.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
4,863
Reaction score
2,805
Age
45
Location
MD
Travis34 said:
Why did Pederson get fired in Philly?
Click to expand...
IMO, living nearby....Howie Roseman scapegoat.

Roseman created the mess by drafting Hurts in the 2nd when they had a QB on a franchise contract.

They had no receivers and a bad oline, Wentz was hurt and played bad, Hurts was forced in. Doug was in a tough spot between management and fans.

I believe he went out like he did so he could get a job later instead of going scorched earth and dropping the truth.

Eagles fans hate Roseman
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom