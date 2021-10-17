GM-Tom Dimitroff; Coach- Doug Pederson

There you go Mr. Ross, I just did a lot of work for you in cleaning up this mess and hiring a new regime.



Every GM and coach not working for someone has their faults, but these 2 have shown in the past they have experience and understanding of how things go in the NFL.



Enough of the 1st time hires, we need people who have experience and past understandings of what schedules and styles have worked. Don't try and get cute with some green "hot" college coach or NFL special teams coordinator.



That is, if either of these 2 would even take the Miami job at this point.



P.S. We need an NFL proven OC as HC as well, offense and abusing matchups is what wins nowadays.