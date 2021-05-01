 Grade the draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grade the draft

Grade the draft

  • Round 1: No. 6 (from PHI) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
  • Round 1: No. 18 – Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami
  • Round 2: No. 36 (from HOU) – Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
  • Round 2: No. 42 (from NYG) – Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
  • Round 3: No. 81 – Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
  • Round 7: No. 231 – Larnel Coleman, OT, UMass
  • Round 7: No. 244 (from WFT through LV) – Gerrid Doaks, RB, Cincinnati
 
I give it a B+. I'm disappointed they didn't get one of the top C's in the draft but maybe they think Deiter is ready to make the jump. He did play C in college before Biadaz.
 
I'm not too psyched about Waddle, but I hope to be pleasantly surprised. The concussion history with Phillips is concerning, but since he had none this last season, I like the pick.

I LOVE the Holland pick. I like picking an OT in the 2nd, but Cosmi was my choice.

I'm lukewarm on the Long pick, but if he ends up being our 2nd best receiving TE who can block, he'll be our best all-around TE.


Overall, I gave it an A, because despite wanting some differences, I think it's obvious, for the most part, Grier and Flores got the guys they wanted.

It's going to be a long few months.
 
