Grier has pretty much **** the bed

Put together the worst OL ever. Turned a plethora of picks into little. Jack **** on FA
Holland, Waddle, Phillips, Ogbah, Holland,?
Guy traded a guy viewed as a franchise LT for a king's ransom and traded a DPOY caliber safety while also having the most cap room in the league after 2019. My how the bar is set so low that act like it's a job well done if we've gotten a couple good players out of the process.
You mentioned Holland twice . Holland is awesome. Waddle is awesome. I love Tua. Meh on Phillips. So that's 1 FA and some good picks, for how many years and picks?
Tunsil is enormously overpaid, not nearly as good as people think, and is constantly hurt.
We got rid of a QB who we can clearly see by two division titles and three playoff berths since leaving the Dolphins was held back by a bad offensive line and lack of commitment to the running game, and this very same organization has decided to force another QB to develop in pretty much the exact circumstances.
unless grier drafts conjoined quintuplets i dont trust him to fix this line
Cool. Now point to one even average linemen we've been able to acquire via any method int he three seasons since we dealt him.
Cool. That doesn't mean you sink ridiculous money and cap into an overrated injury prone bag of meh. As I said, Waddle Phillips and Holland are worth more than Tunsil.
FA is fools gold for desperate bad drafters