Grier has pretty much **** the bed

Schleprock said: Tunsil is enormously overpaid, not nearly as good as people think, and is constantly hurt. Click to expand...

Cool. Now point to one even average linemen we've been able to acquire via any method int he three seasons since we dealt him.I could give two craps about Tunsil's value. When three years after trading your LT the week the season started you are fielding an offensive line that is historically bad, all while you're trying to develop a young QB, you've royally f-ed up your job.It doesn't matter how many future pro bowl safeties you draft. It doesn't matter what wide receivers you acquire that your QB can only utilize in spurts because we have to run plays that get rid of the ball in two seconds and a third and long is almost a guaranteed sack or holding penalty. You effed up.Wouldn't it be nice if our supposed defensive coach didn't have to spend half of your day one and two picks on defenders, as well as the bulk of your FA money? Wouldn't it be nice if he could get good performance without premium players, since that's what he's supposed to be good at? Wouldn't it be nice if we spent like the richest contract in team history on a lineman that could allow for third and long conversions rather than a DB who can't play the ball in the air that we just had to have because our defensive coach can't coach otherwise?