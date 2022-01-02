 Grier has pretty much **** the bed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grier has pretty much **** the bed

And Flores had a ton of input on the draft selections.

You have to score points to win football games. 3 drafts under them, and they drafted one single solitary playmaker on offense in Waddle. That’s inexcusable. Fireable offense really.

And they misfired on basically all their offensive line evaluations. It’s just clown shoes
 
I've been saying that all year. I didn't expect us to win 7 in a row all of a sudden, but that doesn't change anything. If Tua was going to be the guy, they screwed him. This is a clown circus in management from top to bottom.
 
You'll never convince me that the Tunsil trade was good. I don't care what other players you drafted with those picks. If three years after trading your one viable lineman you have 0 viable linemen you done messed up A-Aron, especially considering Miami was all in on rebuilding around a young QB who would have to develop behind a line almost entire consisting of first time starters.

We got rid of a QB who we can clearly see by two division titles and three playoff berths since leaving the Dolphins was held back by a bad offensive line and lack of commitment to the running game, and this very same organization has decided to force another QB to develop in pretty much the exact circumstances.
 
Guy traded a guy viewed as a franchise LT for a king's ransom and traded a DPOY caliber safety while also having the most cap room in the league after 2019. My how the bar is set so low that act like it's a job well done if we've gotten a couple good players out of the process.

Hard to compete against other teams just because you've hit on a select few picks and FAs when other teams are also hitting on picks and teams and adding them to rosters they didn't trade everything of value on to get them.
 
Tunsil is enormously overpaid, not nearly as good as people think, and is constantly hurt.

Regardless of what we picked, the Tunsil trade was fantastic value. Waddle Holland and Phillips alone are better
 
Cool. Now point to one even average linemen we've been able to acquire via any method int he three seasons since we dealt him.

I could give two craps about Tunsil's value. When three years after trading your LT the week the season started you are fielding an offensive line that is historically bad, all while you're trying to develop a young QB, you've royally f-ed up your job.

It doesn't matter how many future pro bowl safeties you draft. It doesn't matter what wide receivers you acquire that your QB can only utilize in spurts because we have to run plays that get rid of the ball in two seconds and a third and long is almost a guaranteed sack or holding penalty. You effed up.

Wouldn't it be nice if our supposed defensive coach didn't have to spend half of your day one and two picks on defenders, as well as the bulk of your FA money? Wouldn't it be nice if he could get good performance without premium players, since that's what he's supposed to be good at? Wouldn't it be nice if we spent like the richest contract in team history on a lineman that could allow for third and long conversions rather than a DB who can't play the ball in the air that we just had to have because our defensive coach can't coach otherwise?
 
We need to dig deep in free agency for offensive linemen and snag another receiver in the draft
 
I like Griers enthusiasm and ability to wheel and deal.

While he has hit what looks to be some future stars in Waddle and Holland, he appears to be a terrible, terrible, terrible judge of offensive linemen.

Between the draft and free agency, he has given us what has to be one of the worst offensive lines in the last decade.
 
Cool. That doesn't mean you sink ridiculous money and cap into an overrated injury prone bag of meh. As I said, Waddle Phillips and Holland are worth more than Tunsil.

He'll be gone in Houston within 2 years
 
