Grier Ranked 20th Best GM by USA Today

For what it's worth, USA Today ranked all NFL GM's with Chris Grier coming in at number 20. I think that's low, but Miami has only made the playoffs once in Grier's seven seasons in the position with three winning seasons.

Bill Bellichick was given the top spot, which I definitely don't agree with. As a coach, sure but as GM?

The bottom line is winning, though. Hopefully, this year will move Grier up. Personally, considering the magnitude of the rebuild I think Grier is top half of the league, just outside of the top 10 (12ish).

2022 NFL General Manager Rankings: Starring Bill Belichick (and, uh, Trent Baalke)

Here are the NFL’s top and worst GMs with the 2022 season on the way.
