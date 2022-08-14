Grier Ranked 20th Best GM by USA Today

SF Dolphin Fan
For what it's worth, USA Today ranked all NFL GM's with Chris Grier coming in at number 20. I think that's low, but Miami has only made the playoffs once in Grier's seven seasons in the position with three winning seasons.
Bill Bellichick was given the top spot, which I definitely don't agree with. As a coach, sure but as GM?
The bottom line is winning, though. Hopefully, this year will move Grier up. Personally, considering the magnitude of the rebuild I think Grier is top half of the league, just outside of the top 10 (12ish).
