Grier Ranked 20th Best GM by USA Today

2022 NFL General Manager Rankings: Starring Bill Belichick (and, uh, Trent Baalke) Here are the NFL’s top and worst GMs with the 2022 season on the way.

For what it's worth, USA Today ranked all NFL GM's with Chris Grier coming in at number 20. I think that's low, but Miami has only made the playoffs once in Grier's seven seasons in the position with three winning seasons.Bill Bellichick was given the top spot, which I definitely don't agree with. As a coach, sure but as GM?The bottom line is winning, though. Hopefully, this year will move Grier up. Personally, considering the magnitude of the rebuild I think Grier is top half of the league, just outside of the top 10 (12ish).