 Harbaugh said to Ross come get me?

Harbaugh said to Ross come get me?

NJPHINFAN79

NJPHINFAN79

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 3, 2009
Messages
1,533
Reaction score
353
Location
Jersey

It’s a you tube clip from a you tube show so take it for what it’s worth. But, it only really makes sense that that firing happened so quickly if you knew you had a better replacement lined up IMO. Yea he doesn’t want to take Jim from Michigan blah blah blah, that’s silly but, these guys have proven to be silly so I just don’t know. We shall all see and then bitch about whatever happens anyway. Just thought you guys might like to here this discussion these guys had…fins up!!!
 
Coach_Rob

Coach_Rob

Club Member
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
8,803
Reaction score
2,130
dont think he will come. if he did he would want complete control, and i dont know if ross would do that. the one positive for him with grier is grier will do what he wants
 
Ninja Foot

Ninja Foot

I'm spicy.
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2004
Messages
306
Reaction score
452
I don't think Ross would pursue Harbaugh openly as he doesn't want to sour his relationship with Michigan. Privately though? We shall see.
 
Vaark

Vaark

Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
36,336
Reaction score
45,622
Location
Stuck in Lodi again
Harbaugh may have or may not have said the equivalent of "come and get me" but until he declares he's out of Michigan, Ross won't touch him
 
Nugtron

Nugtron

Metal Fingers catches everything
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Oct 10, 2009
Messages
254
Reaction score
358
If they're supposedly chum chum best buddies cuz of there UMich relationship, it may have just in jest. No context.
 
