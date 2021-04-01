 Harris and Smith pro day | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Harris and Smith pro day

artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Man, I thought M Jones looked like *** out there...soft throws, very low velocity.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
juniorseau55 said:
Harris is def a stud. Very nice hands which is what you want. Harris at 18, or defensive player at 18?
i'd love to have him on our team, but i don't think they value RB as a position enough to use a first rounder.

i have my fingers crossed one of our top 8 (or so) prospects in the entire draft will still be on the board when #18 rolls around.

like if we take Pitts at #6, one of the WRs falls.

or if we take a WR, Parsons falls.

I want one of our super high value rated players at #18 with all these chowderhead teams taking QBs ahead of us.
 
mnphinfan

mnphinfan

Lifelong Fin Fan
It’s amazing how the forum went from “Let’s get the band together again” with the ‘Bama boys to “ We lost out on everyone” in one underwear olympics.
 
