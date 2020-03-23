Head scracher signing - Flowers

PFF graded him 28th out of 67 guards who played at least 500 snaps last season. Is that kind of middling production really worth an APY of $10 million?

The new league year has brought a flurry of activity, with free agency and trades significantly altering rosters across the NFL. After crunching the numbers, analytics expert Cynthia Frelund spotlights three good moves and three head-scratchers.
Yes. The value of his contract means nothing; all that matters is how it is structured. With an out after year 2 Miami has nothing to lose with the Flowers signing. All of these articles about our FA are click bait because no other sports news is happening. We will have approximately $80M in cap space next season even with our current signings. In two years we could cut everyone other than Jones and Van Noy and be back to roughly $120M. Miami is in a great spot; we won’t lose talent like the Cowboys or have to cut crazy contracts like the Rams any time soon.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Yes. The value of his contract means nothing; all that matters is how it is structured. With an out after year 2 Miami has nothing to lose with the Flowers signing. All of these articles about our FA are click bait because no other sports news is happening. We will have approximately $80M in cap space next season even with our current signings. In two years we could cut everyone other than Jones and Van Noy and be back to roughly $120M. Miami is in a great spot; we won’t lose talent like the Cowboys or have to cut crazy contracts like the Rams any time soon.
You still avoided the question. Instead concentrating on the Fin Heaven talking points, and not the fact a 1 yr serviceable Guard will make 10 mil a year.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
PFF graded him 28th out of 67 guards who played at least 500 snaps last season. Is that kind of middling production really worth an APY of $10 million?

The new league year has brought a flurry of activity, with free agency and trades significantly altering rosters across the NFL. After crunching the numbers, analytics expert Cynthia Frelund spotlights three good moves and three head-scratchers.
Like a poster mentioned earlier. Where is a team with practically nothing going to find better guard play(which every team wants) and for value-based" cost?

When you don't havec crap you're very likely going to over pay to get a little value.
 
Head scratchers? This team drafted absolutely nothing last year, they took a year off, and got us josh Rosen with a trade of a second round pick and a fourth. Who does that, takes a year off? Criminals! That's who!

This team could've drafted a Ferrari last year, Hollywood Brown, Darnell Savage, and taken care of something. They could've had Lock in the second and we would not be having this QB conversation this year. This year we need all the same things we needed last year. It's unbelievable.

We are not in a position to draft a QB at 5. Because they did nothing last year.
 
ANUFan said:
Like a poster mentioned earlier. Where is a team with practically nothing going to find better guard play(which every team wants) and for value-based" cost?

When you don't havec crap you're very likely going to over pay to get a little value.
Nature of the beast, unfortunately...
 
Travis34 said:
His play began to trend up once he started playing guard and settled in from everything I’ve read, so we’re taking a chance on the upside

Clearly he is no tackle but it’ll be okay. Better than what we’ve been dealing with though
wanted to mention this too, in fact someone was justifying their point that he sucked with a clip from a preseason game...when he first switched. I think he was supposed to pull and he missed even blocking air.
 
25 and ascending after a position switch to kick inside.

I think the contract is proper, especially once Thuney got tagged.

I think the only better guard on the market was the one from Detroit that went to Denver (2 years older), but even still there is some upside here with Flowers. Franchise tags really decimated what was looking like a real decent guard class in FA.

Its the unfortunate reality of having to fill a need in FA. I mean Greenbay threw 7.5 AAV at Billy Turner last year (yea that Billy Turner).

The head scratcher would of been to sit on our hands and do nothing.

Feel good that Miami doesn't have to reach for a guard in the draft now, that is way worse than a conceived slight overpay in FA to fill a need.
 
Excited to see if Flowers will live up to the contract. I like his upside at guard more than any other prospect on the roster. Trending up, young, something to prove...Let's see how it shakes out.
 
Lol Truthfully all this concern over money is rather refreshing and I see as a positive compared with the past of more player quality questioning.

We've obviously sacrificed somewhat on the OL to do what we've done for the defense ( which upgrades have gone beyond my expectations.)
Hey people want to worry about money go ahead but IMO, at this point, and with our stash and foreseeable future stash think is a waste of time. But go ahead and knock yourselves out.

As far as Flowers, Haven't watch enough so went over to their board rooms to get some not necessarily expert opinions but atleast opinions of those that actually watch the games. Found interesting the agreement of his being a flop at OT but 90+ % said that as a guard he was solid and turned out to be one of their best OL men. Most again 90ish % didn't want him leaving and were disappointed when we picked him up and thought that he probably would be a really good pickup for whoever got him. So take that to wherever you want.

Money isn't even an issue... Now maybe next year or the year after it might become but at this present moment I'm more concerned with the quality of the player...JMO
 
