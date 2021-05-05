 Here's why Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin is better than you think | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Here's why Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin is better than you think

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
10,664
Reaction score
9,414
Location
West Palm Beach
Let’s go! Gaskin was actually playing really well up until he got injured. Let’s give this kid the benefit of the doubt.
www.palmbeachpost.com

Here's why Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin is better than you think

Myles Gaskin was better last season than you remember. Yes, the Dolphins will keep their running back options open. But Gaskin is a valuable player.
www.palmbeachpost.com
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Club Member
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
1,875
Reaction score
3,167
While I do not think any of the back are total burners, they all seem to have burst. Gaskin hits the hole and in games like Jacksonville he would be on the second level in a flash. Long runs are great and all but not getting touched till 6-7 yards because you hit the hole and gashed right through it is where you wear teams down and win in the 4th quarter.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
10,664
Reaction score
9,414
Location
West Palm Beach
I want to see what he’s going to do now that there’s multiple burners in that WR spot, they’re going to open that running game bigtime.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
14,420
Reaction score
9,205
I like Gaskin. Overall, this is a serviceable group of running backs with Gaskin, Ahmed and Brown. Who knows with Doaks.

I think Miami is at a point in their development where they could look early in the draft for a more talented back, though.

There is nothing wrong with having a great running back.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Club Member
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
6,975
Reaction score
16,890
Location
Marco Island
B
L
E
G
H

We're stuck with him as the lead dog. He might not crack the 53 on 16 teams. I think our RB roster should be called Operation Turd Sandwich.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
1,502
Reaction score
1,672
Location
Canada
I know nothing about Doaks and very little about Brown. If Brown can be a serviceable goal line/short yardage back, then he'll have done his job. Not expecting anything spectacular from either of those two, but would like to be pleasantly surprised.

I think Gaskins and Ahmed are both good rotational pieces. With improved offensive line play and Fuller (north-south) and Waddle (east-west) stretching the field, I think there will be holes open for them. I like Gaskins because although he doesn't have any elite physical traits, he seems like a grinder. Ahmed I actually thought had decent burst last year and am curious what he'll look like with something akin to a proper off season.
 
G

greg4012

Rookie
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
63
Reaction score
66
Gaskin can be to us something along the lines of what Dion Lewis and James White have been for New England.
 
J

jbyrd850

Rookie
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,165
Reaction score
1,004
He’s serviceable. He won’t make any all pro teams but if the line can run block better we will be fine.

Next year when draft time comes and every one wants a runningback. If we are looking at a stud running back and stud center available at our pick, I’m going center every time.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
10,984
Reaction score
19,539
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
8,112
Reaction score
6,912
Location
Ft. Myers
Still need a guy that can get you 3 yards when you need 2.

Maybe Brown can do it for us, but Gaskin ain't that kind of back.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
18,779
Reaction score
16,274
I think part of the problem is we've recently seen:

Ricky Williams
Ronnie Brown
J. Ajaya
L.Miller

Then you get M.Gaskins.....Really?

He seems like a good kid and a hard worker. But, imo, not a feature back. He's at best #2 and more realistically your #3
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom