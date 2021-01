I believe the Packers can win but the Bucs handled the Packers fairly easily when the two teams met earlier in the season. The Packers need to win the turnover battle and score TD’s when they get into the red zone. They can’t expect to win the game by kicking FG’s and turning the ball over.

I think the Bucs will score at least 24 points so the Packers offense is going have to keep up with the Bucs offense to win the game.



Good luck, I will be pulling for the Packers to win the game.