How Close Are We to a Super Bowl

I think they can possibly get there by 2024 if Tua turns into a top 10 QB and the young players develop into at least above average starters. Of course right now they are still just trying to make the playoffs and the young players have to continue to develop.



Hopefully they will make the playoffs this coming season and will continue to grow as a team over the next few years. If the young players, including Tua don’t take a giant step up in the next two seasons, my vote would change to, “not in my lifetime’“. Because at my age, I don’t know how many more seasons I have left.