 How good is Sewell? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How good is Sewell?

M

macd123

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2020
Messages
279
Reaction score
275
Age
46
Location
Fla
Looks ideal if we're moving to a zone blocking scheme, and a good prospect even if we don't. But is he a can't miss, once in a generation prospect?

He needs development in pass pro. His footwork does get lazy in space and he can end up too upright. But I wonder how many of his technical deficiencies are because he didn't really have to be that good technically - he could still recover given his athleticism. His traits do look incredible.

There's a value issue which has been done to death on this board. (ie is he better than Devonta Smith with an extra pick from a trade down? And does he give you that much more than Slater, Darrisaw, Radunz or Jenkins?).

But I'm interested in more from an evaluation point of view not value, from those that have watched more than the highlights. I've watched all his snaps vs USC, Stanford and Auburn in 2019 so by no means comprehensive. Incidentally I saw 2 sacks - one vs Stanford, one vs USCs Tufele - so I couldn't tally that with the zero sacks allowed stat. But are you seeing a generational prospect? Or elite? Or merely very good (like Wills and Wirfs) ?
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
820
Reaction score
1,211
Age
36
Location
Kansas
Another Sewell thread SMH..


Not good enough to use the #3 pick on.

He took a year off.

We drafted or signed 5 linemen last year.

The value of trading the pick far outweighs drafting a linemen.

Sewell at #3 is a mistake.
 
Snoop

Snoop

Second String
Joined
Jan 18, 2017
Messages
1,247
Reaction score
564
He’s probably the best tackle to come out in 10 years
 
M

macd123

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2020
Messages
279
Reaction score
275
Age
46
Location
Fla
MrChadRico said:
Another Sewell thread SMH..


Not good enough to use the #3 pick on.

He took a year off.

We drafted or signed 5 linemen last year.

The value of trading the pick far outweighs drafting a linemen.

Sewell at #3 is a mistake.
Click to expand...

I was hoping to avoid those arguments. I'm more interested in what people have seen on tape, not value or draft tactics.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom