How good is Sewell?

Looks ideal if we're moving to a zone blocking scheme, and a good prospect even if we don't. But is he a can't miss, once in a generation prospect?



He needs development in pass pro. His footwork does get lazy in space and he can end up too upright. But I wonder how many of his technical deficiencies are because he didn't really have to be that good technically - he could still recover given his athleticism. His traits do look incredible.



There's a value issue which has been done to death on this board. (ie is he better than Devonta Smith with an extra pick from a trade down? And does he give you that much more than Slater, Darrisaw, Radunz or Jenkins?).



But I'm interested in more from an evaluation point of view not value, from those that have watched more than the highlights. I've watched all his snaps vs USC, Stanford and Auburn in 2019 so by no means comprehensive. Incidentally I saw 2 sacks - one vs Stanford, one vs USCs Tufele - so I couldn't tally that with the zero sacks allowed stat. But are you seeing a generational prospect? Or elite? Or merely very good (like Wills and Wirfs) ?