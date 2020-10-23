How Important Is Backup QB Next Year if Fitz Leaves?

Fin-Loco
After this week's leak of the change to Tua, it seems that there is a chance Fitz wouldn't want to be on the team next year. If he leaves, knowing Tua's injury background in a fairly short sample size of really two years as starter at Bama, I'm thinking backup QB is a high priority if RF isn't on the team. As much as I'm excited about Tua being under center, I am expecting he might miss about three games a season on average. Yes, we're building an O Line but even the best O Lines still see their Qb's go down.
To me, I would pencil in backup if Fitz isn't staying right behind DE, WR, RB and OL in the draft.
