How Important Is Backup QB Next Year if Fitz Leaves?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
4,644
Reaction score
10,382
Location
Marco Island
After this week's leak of the change to Tua, it seems that there is a chance Fitz wouldn't want to be on the team next year. If he leaves, knowing Tua's injury background in a fairly short sample size of really two years as starter at Bama, I'm thinking backup QB is a high priority if RF isn't on the team. As much as I'm excited about Tua being under center, I am expecting he might miss about three games a season on average. Yes, we're building an O Line but even the best O Lines still see their Qb's go down.

To me, I would pencil in backup if Fitz isn't staying right behind DE, WR, RB and OL in the draft.
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
748
Reaction score
739
Age
46
Location
The Cave, FL
Fin-Loco said:
After this week's leak of the change to Tua, it seems that there is a chance Fitz wouldn't want to be on the team next year. If he leaves, knowing Tua's injury background in a fairly short sample size of really two years as starter at Bama, I'm thinking backup QB is a high priority if RF isn't on the team. As much as I'm excited about Tua being under center, I am expecting he might miss about three games a season on average. Yes, we're building an O Line but even the best O Lines still see their Qb's go down.

To me, I would pencil in backup if Fitz isn't staying right behind DE, WR, RB and OL in the draft.
Click to expand...
Took us 21 years to get a qb. What picks and how expensive you want to pay? You arent going to get a rockstar there. You are saying a 5th priority? Clearly you dont understand the true needs of this team. Id say more like 20th on list of importance. Miami has draft treasure to build this team. If Tua goes down, a qb could essentially plug and play with the kind of team they want. Hey maybe Daniel Jones is avail after his trip and fall? Lol
 
outlawd2u

outlawd2u

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 5, 2004
Messages
5,349
Reaction score
1,501
It's about as important as it is with any team in any year. I dont think Flores or Grier are in the mindset that Tua will miss several games per year making the backup QB spot more important than it usually is.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
1,627
Reaction score
2,576
There are plenty of vet free agents who could fill that role should Fitz decide to move on.

This upcoming draft will likely feature the Dolphins picking premium positions like DE/WR so a qb likely won’t be drafted other than a late round flyer who isn’t backup material.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
4,644
Reaction score
10,382
Location
Marco Island
OmegaPhinsFan said:
Took us 21 years to get a qb. What picks and how expensive you want to pay? You arent going to get a rockstar there. You are saying a 5th priority? Clearly you dont understand the true needs of this team. Id say more like 20th on list of importance. Miami has draft treasure to build this team. If Tua goes down, a qb could essentially plug and play with the kind of team they want. Hey maybe Daniel Jones is avail after his trip and fall? Lol
Click to expand...
Right. So because it took so long to get the QB we should now not have a solid backup to win when he goes down? Just pack it all in unless #1 is the QB? That's a fairly irresponsible mindset. Tua was getting hurt against college players. How do you think he will do against NFL defenders? I want him to do well but he's not suddenly made of Superman's cape.
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
748
Reaction score
739
Age
46
Location
The Cave, FL
Great post. The OP does not understand that Miami had conviction making that pick, not worrying about injury. Backup qb is not a priority in the NFL:
Let’s look at top teams backups:
Baltimore : RG3
Pitt: Rudolph (but that was for transition of Ben)
Tn: Logan Woodside?
KC : Chad Henne lol
GB: Love. See Pitt
Sea: Geno Smith

clearly the top teams dont have a rockstar backup and it is just not a priority
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
748
Reaction score
739
Age
46
Location
The Cave, FL
Fin-Loco said:
Right. So because it took so long to get the QB we should now not have a solid backup to win when he goes down? Just pack it all in unless #1 is the QB? That's a fairly irresponsible mindset. Tua was getting hurt against college players. How do you think he will do against NFL defenders? I want him to do well but he's not suddenly made of Superman's cape.
Click to expand...
Clearly the top teams in the NFL didnt get your memo. But maybe you can email grier?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
4,644
Reaction score
10,382
Location
Marco Island
outlawd2u said:
It's about as important as it is with any team in any year. I dont think Flores or Grier are in the mindset that Tua will miss several games per year making the backup QB spot more important than it usually is.
Click to expand...
Is it? Name me the QB starters in the league that in two years of college play they required 4 surgeries. We brought in a fragile QB. That's fine. I'm super on board and pulling for the guy. But, he is still fragile. So, by drafting a fragile QB, we need to make certain we also are able to not have the ship sink if he misses a few games. Otherwise there we are deep in the hunt and he goes down and takes our season with it. Every year a few teams learn they should have prioritized backup QB more. I'd like us to not be on that list...
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
748
Reaction score
739
Age
46
Location
The Cave, FL
Dolphinator530 said:
There are plenty of vet free agents who could fill that role should Fitz decide to move on.

This upcoming draft will likely feature the Dolphins picking premium positions like DE/WR so a qb likely won’t be drafted other than a late round flyer who isn’t backup material.
Click to expand...
Great post. Mia passing up on a need like the positions you mentioned for a back up is RECKLESS
 
ChambersWI

ChambersWI

Owner of the Palace of Wisdom
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
16,746
Reaction score
5,930
Location
Harrisburg, PA
A good back up is always a positive asset. Look at what Teddy Bridgewater meant for the Saints last year. Nick Foles when the Eagles won the Super Bowl Or even Matt Moore for us in 2016 and the Chiefs last year. May not win you games all the time but if you need someone to hold the fort down for a few weeks it is best to have
someone who you can count on to keep the season intact.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
4,644
Reaction score
10,382
Location
Marco Island
OmegaPhinsFan said:
Great post. The OP does not understand that Miami had conviction making that pick, not worrying about injury. Backup qb is not a priority in the NFL:
Let’s look at top teams backups:
Baltimore : RG3
Pitt: Rudolph (but that was for transition of Ben)
Tn: Logan Woodside?
KC : Chad Henne lol
GB: Love. See Pitt
Sea: Geno Smith

clearly the top teams dont have a rockstar backup and it is just not a priority
Click to expand...
Right. Which ones of those players that in two years of college play needed 4 surgeries? Go. I'll wait.
 
S

Smokedogg1973

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 7, 2020
Messages
291
Reaction score
301
Age
47
Location
California
I'm not too worried about it because if any team loses a starting QB they are usually in trouble anyways. Just look at Dallas this year as an example. Whoever the backup QB is on the Dolphins next season won't be that great. That's just the reality of the situation.
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
748
Reaction score
739
Age
46
Location
The Cave, FL
Fin-Loco said:
Right. So because it took so long to get the QB we should now not have a solid backup to win when he goes down? Just pack it all in unless #1 is the QB? That's a fairly irresponsible mindset. Tua was getting hurt against college players. How do you think he will do against NFL defenders? I want him to do well but he's not suddenly made of Superman's cape.
Click to expand...
How does KC fee with Chad Henne backing up Mahomes? Think their investment at qb is larger than Miami? Half a billion$
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
748
Reaction score
739
Age
46
Location
The Cave, FL
Fin-Loco said:
Right. Which ones of those players that in college needed 4 surgeries in two years of play? Go. I'll wait.
Click to expand...
Does Grier and Co care? They made the pick. They will instead build a line and take their chances. I dont see Miami doing any earth-shattering moves. They can get a journeyman qb. Tons to choose from on a one year deal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom