How Important Is Backup QB Next Year if Fitz Leaves?

outlawd2u said: It's about as important as it is with any team in any year. I dont think Flores or Grier are in the mindset that Tua will miss several games per year making the backup QB spot more important than it usually is. Click to expand...

Is it? Name me the QB starters in the league that in two years of college play they required 4 surgeries. We brought in a fragile QB. That's fine. I'm super on board and pulling for the guy. But, he is still fragile. So, by drafting a fragile QB, we need to make certain we also are able to not have the ship sink if he misses a few games. Otherwise there we are deep in the hunt and he goes down and takes our season with it. Every year a few teams learn they should have prioritized backup QB more. I'd like us to not be on that list...